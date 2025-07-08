A Call to Christ-Centered Community: How MFuge Led Ashley Morsey to the University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – When Ashley Morsey walked onto the University of Mobile campus for the first time as a ministry track leader with MFuge, she had no idea she would one day be calling the Christian university home.

A native of Dothan, Alabama, and a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Ashley had just finished her freshman year at a state school when she arrived on the UM campus. It was the summer of 2023 and her first year to serve on staff for MFuge. The MFuge summer camp program held at UM is part of the national FUGE Camps youth ministry operated by the Southern Baptist Convention’s Lifeway Christian Resources.

What began as a summer job quickly became something more.

“As I was serving on staff in my first summer of MFuge on the UM campus, I knew this place felt different,” Ashley said.

“MFuge allowed me to experience a whole summer living on campus while serving the Lord,” she said. “It also opened my eyes to see that Christian community could be so accessible in college – that it did not have to be this farfetched thought – that it could be real.”

That summer planted a seed. Although she returned to her original college campus in the fall for her sophomore year, her heart never really left UM.

A Season of Prayer and Confirmation

During that school year, she began visiting the Baptist university campus and meeting students, faculty and staff who welcomed her into the kind of Christian college community she never knew existed.

“I started praying about my decision to transfer into UM back in January, after I began to sense the Lord was changing my desires to align more with His,” Ashley said.

“I tried to ignore the call to transfer schools for a few months. Little did I know that attending a conference with some friends would be the start of me telling others that I knew the direction of my life was about to change.”

As she began to share what the Lord was doing in her heart, Ashley learned those same friends had been praying over her long before she voiced anything.

“These friends, without me knowing it, were praying over my heart and praying that the Lord would show me exactly where I needed to be. As we see, the Lord is so faithful to answer prayers, as I am coming to UM!” she said.

A Summer of Service, A Lifetime of Impact

Her summers of service with MFuge opened Ashley’s eyes to a new path, a new place and a new purpose.

This summer, she’s back on the University of Mobile campus again with MFuge — this time for her third MFuge experience and her second time working at the UM site. As administrative director, she is responsible for attendance, making sure all forms are in order, and building relationships with adult leaders from churches across the region.

“MFuge has allowed me to grow a heart that loves people in a special way,” she said. “It has allowed me to be able to see people the way Jesus sees them. I am so excited to get the opportunity to serve the city of Mobile alongside 29 other staffers, plus churches and youth groups from across the nation.”

More Than a College Experience

This fall, she will step onto the University of Mobile campus as a new transfer student majoring in psychology. She does so with confidence — not just in her decision to transfer, but in the faithfulness of the God who called her here.

“Visiting the UM campus allowed me to truly experience what a Christ-centered college community could look like,” she said. “I am forever thankful for this place and, more importantly, the people that make this place easy to call home.”

At the University of Mobile, she’s found more than a college experience — she’s found her calling, her people, and a deeper walk with the Lord.

“I know that through MFuge and the University of Mobile, I am able and willing to go and do whatever the Lord would have for me,” Ashley said.

Learn More About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

Learn more about the University of Mobile at umobile.edu/um-info. Plan a campus visit or register for a UM Day at umobile.edu/umday-info or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.