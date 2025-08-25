Packed Chapel Opens Fall Semester at UM; Weekly Videos, Podcasts and Speakers Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. – Ram Hall overflowed with enthusiastic students, faculty and staff on Aug. 20 as the University of Mobile kicked off its first Chapel program of Fall Semester 2025. The standing-room-only crowd spilled over into the adjacent cafeteria for what has become a hallmark of campus life: a Chapel experience that inspires, challenges and unites the UM community.

“Chapel is an expression of who we are – a university that exists For Christ & His Kingdom with a mission to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world,” said Dr. Charles Smith, president of the Baptist university.

This is the second year for a reinvigorated Chapel program that draws dynamic faith leaders to campus each week. Worship is led by the university’s Worship Collective student ensemble during the hour-long event held each Wednesday.

The Chapel program is part of UM’s emphasis on faith development and spiritual growth. Along with an active campus ministries and student life program designed to supplement students’ involvement in their local church, the university’s academic program integrates faith and learning across all areas of study.

“As this second year unfolds with dynamic voices and bold worship, it’s encouraging to see students, faculty and staff lean in together, cultivating a spiritual atmosphere that permeates all corners of campus,” Smith said.

“We’re accompanying our students on a journey where faith informs every facet of life, and we’re grateful to be a part of God building something transformative here,” he added.

First Chapel Message: 2 Corinthians 5:21

The first Chapel speaker for Fall Semester 2025 was UM Vice President for Institutional Relations Nathan Harris, who also serves as assistant professor of New Testament and biblical interpretation.

His message – the good news that sinners are reconciled by the cross of Christ – was based on 2 Corinthians 5:21: “For our sake, he made him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.”

“Students, if you want to build your life around a verse, pick this one,” Harris said. “In this verse, we find the truth, the good news that the lost need to hear. This is the hope that needs to be proclaimed to the ends of the earth.”

He said the scripture passage “points the reader to the reality of our sin, to the necessity of Christ’s substitution, and the result of the cross, which is Christ’s righteousness for the believer. It’s at the center of the gospel that we find this divine exchange – sinners for a sinless Savior.”

Chapel Video and Podcast Available

New Chapel videos and podcasts are available each week at umobile.edu/chapel. Previous chapel videos and podcasts are also available at the link.

Upcoming Chapel Speakers

Fall semester’s Chapel lineup brings leaders who will encourage students to grow in their faith and embrace their calling with purpose. They are:

Aug. 27 – Chris Bell, Lead Pastor of 3Circle Church, multiple locations in south Alabama.

A UM alumnus, Bell is gifted communicator committed to helping people live out the gospel in every area of their lives. Under his leadership, 3Circle has grown into a vibrant multi-campus church focused on reaching people locally, regionally and globally with clarity and conviction.

Sept. 3 – Fred Luter Jr., Senior Pastor of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, New Orleans.

A trailblazer in the faith and a powerful voice in the church, Luter made history as the first African American president of the Southern Baptist Convention. He is known nationwide for his passionate preaching, heart for the gospel and unwavering commitment to building strong families and strong churches.

Sept. 10 – Matt Smethurst, Lead Pastor of River City Baptist Church, Richmond, Virginia.

Smethurst has served around the world as a missionary; in Washington, D.C., as an intern at Capitol Hill Baptist Church; and in Louisville, Kentucky as a longtime elder and deacon. He is a former managing editor of The Gospel Coalition and is the author of several books including “Before You Share Your Faith” and “Tim Keller on the Christian Life.”

Sept. 17 – George Wright, Senior Pastor of Shades Mountain Baptist Church, Birmingham, Alabama.

A graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wright was raised in a ministry family and developed a passion early on for helping others discover the hope of the Gospel. His journey has taken him from student ministry to church planting, pastoring in both Georgia and South Carolina, and now serving at Shades Mountain since 2021.

Sept. 24 – Vance Pitman, President, Send Network.

Pitman is a passionate leader with a vision to see churches planted everywhere, for everyone. As president of Send Network, he leads a nationwide movement equipping church planters and local churches to take the Gospel to their communities and beyond.

Oct. 1 – C12, Christian Business Leaders Panel.

A panel of dynamic faith-driven leaders will explore how gospel-centered principles shape real-world business decisions, workplace culture and make an impact that echoes into eternity. C12’s unique model brings together Christian CEOs and executives in peer advisory groups where they are challenged and equipped to lead faithfully in both life and business.

Oct. 15 – Paul Davis, President, ABWE (Association of Baptists for World Evangelism).

As president of ABWE, Davis leads a global movement of missionaries and churches committed to taking the gospel to the nations. ABWE champions gospel-centered missions, equips sending churches and strengthens partnerships around the world

Oct. 22 – Dr. Jason Lee, Professor of Theological Studies, Director of Center for Biblical Integration, Cedarville University.

A respected voice in historical theology and biblical interpretation, Lee is a UM alumnus who serves as discipleship pastor at Heritage Fellowship Church in Springfield, Ohio, in addition to his academic work. Lee has taught at Southeastern and Southwestern Baptist theological seminaries and served in pastoral roles in Louisiana and Scotland.

Oct. 28 – Mark Vroegop, President, The Gospel Coalition.

A trusted voice in the evangelical world, Vroegop served in pastoral ministry for nearly 30 years, most recently as lead pastor of College Park Church in Indianapolis. He is the award-winning author of “Dark Clouds, Deep Mercy” and “Waiting Isn’t a Waste” — books that have helped many find hope through biblical lament and trusting God through life’s uncertainties.

Nov. 11 – Isaac Adams, Lead Pastor, Iron City Church, Birmingham, Alabama.

Adams holds degrees in journalism and religious studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, along with a Master of Divinity from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has served overseas with the International Mission Board and has been involved with ministries like Together for the Gospel, CROSS Conference, and The Front Porch. In 2017, Adams founded United? We Pray (UWP), a ministry focused on prayer around racial reconciliation — especially within the church.

