President’s Commissioning, Move-In Day, Ram Rush Mark Start of College Life at the University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – Move-in Day at the University of Mobile is more than unpacking boxes and decorating dorm rooms – it’s the first step in a life-changing journey.

“Thousands of people just like you have started here and left changed,” UM President Charles Smith said at President’s Commissioning on Aug. 15, a UM tradition that welcomes new students to campus on Move-in Day and sets the tone for their college journey.

President’s Commissioning is the first part of The Great Commission Tradition at UM. Students touch The Great Commission Globe in a ceremony they will repeat as graduates, signifying their preparation and commitment to use the knowledge and skills they gain at UM to fulfill the Great Commission in Matthew 28: 19-20 – to take the good news of Jesus Christ to all nations.

“It is so tempting as you enter college to see what you’re about to embark on as merely career preparation. But I want you to hear – we are talking to your heart as much as your hands and your head,” Smith said.

“Students, do you want to make a difference? Do you want to live the good life? Do you want to maximize your joy, your purpose, your peace, your wisdom? Then I would invite you to look to Jesus,” Smith said.

Record Enrollment

For the first time in the university’s history, residence halls are filled to capacity. Classes started Aug. 18 with a record new student enrollment increase of about 15% over last year, and a graduate enrollment increase of over 20%. (Official enrollment numbers will be released following census day the first week in September.)

New Student Stories: Reya and Arianna

For some new students like Reya McGuffin of Mobile, the college journey began decades ago with family roots that run deep at the Baptist university.

Initially uncertain about attending college, Reya’s campus visit on UM Day opened her eyes to the university’s healthcare and medical studies programs — and brought her parents back to a campus they once called home. For Reya, Move-In Day was the beginning of fulfilling both a family legacy and a launching pad for a career as a surgeon.

For others like Arianna Gioia of Buffalo, New York, it started hundreds of miles away with a childhood dream of playing softball in the warm south. She wanted a campus that felt like home, where people knew each other’s names. Her new roommate, Ninah Kerr from Montana, said she understands what it feels like to be far from home – and to have a campus community that becomes home.

“That’s what attracted me the first time I walked on campus – it felt like home,” said Ninah. “Now I look at everyone and I know their faces. I just love being here because I can make Arianna feel at home, because it’s my home, too.”

Ram Rush Kicks Off New School Year

Students like Reya and Arianna jumped right into campus life with Ram Rush

– UM’s new student orientation designed to help students quickly make friends and acclimate to college life.

Ram Rush 2025 kicked off with a concert in Ram Hall featuring Luke Bower. The Goodwill Gala – an alumni favorite for over twodecades – brought Ram Fam student groups together to find outfits at thrift shops for the skate party theme of “Reality TV.”

Sundaes with the Smiths featured an ice cream social with President Charles and Ashley Smith, while Prayer Room brought the campus community together for a time of praise and worship. Ramily Feud, a church picnic and blacklight dodgeball brought students together for fun and games. Table Talk for women with Ashley Smith themed “(Be)hold: Becoming a Woman of God and a Make Much study themed “Great is Thy Faithfulness” focused on spiritual growth.

The first week of fall semester ended with a field day, outdoor movie, lake trip and glow-in-the-dark pool party.

Check out the Ram Rush video to see a recap of Ram Rush 2025. Click here.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.