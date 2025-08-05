There’s Still Time to Enroll at University of Mobile for Fall 2025 – Scholarships Still Available

MOBILE, Ala. – It’s not too late to take the next step toward a Christ-centered college experience at the University of Mobile. Classes start Aug. 18 and there’s still time to apply, be accepted and take your place at the University of Mobile.

Scholarships Still Available

Whether you’re just starting your college search or making a last-minute decision, the University of Mobile is still accepting applications for Fall Semester 2025 — and scholarship opportunities are still available for new students.

Quick Admission Decision

Apply now, and you’ll receive a quick admission decision so you can take your next step with confidence. Plus, you can visit campus and qualify for UM’s $2,000 Visit Scholarship, available to traditional undergraduate students who visit campus, apply and enroll.

UM is More Than a Degree

At the University of Mobile, college is about more than just earning a degree. It’s about discovering your calling, deepening your faith and preparing for a life of purpose. Whether your path is business, education, health care, ministry or the arts, UM equips you to serve with excellence — for the glory of God and the good of the world.

Go to umobile.edu/um-info to get started, or call us at 251.442.2222 to speak with an admissions counselor.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.