University of Mobile Announces Faculty Promotions for Fall 2025

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announces three faculty promotions as Fall 2025 semester begins.

“Our faculty are at the heart of the University of Mobile’s mission to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world,” said UM President Charles Smith.

“These promotions recognize the exceptional expertise professors Megan Cary, Jose Molina and Kevin Levy bring to their fields, as well as their dedication to mentoring students who will serve with excellence in their professions and communities.”

Faculty promotions for Fall Semester 2025 are:

Megan Cary, associate professor of graphic arts, has been promoted to chair of the Department of Visual Arts in the College of Arts & Sciences. Cary joined the University of Mobile in 2013 as assistant professor of graphic arts. As program coordinator of graphic design, Cary emphasizes new and emerging design methods, user experience, multiple internship opportunities and portfolio building – resulting in above-average employment rates for graphic design graduates. In 2018, she founded the Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design program and co-founded the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art program.

Cary serves in a variety of capacities at UM, including as vice president of the Faculty Council. Most recently, she curated the art show “Other Worldly” on the university campus and co-led an arts and literature class international trip across Italy. Her small business and studio, Megan Cary Design & Illustration, has operated since 2007.

Cary holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of South Alabama and Master of Fine Arts from Savannah College of Art and Design.

Jose Molina has been promoted to assistant professor of art in the Department of Visual Arts in the College of Arts & Sciences. Molina joined UM in 2024 as visiting instructor of art. His solo exhibit, “Magical Realism” opened at the University of Mobile in 2022 with works he described as “an investigation of everyday objects and people in the modern world, but with an additional element of the fantastic.”

Molina holds a Bachelor of Arts from Northwest Florida State College, a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of West Florida, and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of South Alabama.

Kevin Levy has been promoted to assistant professor of criminology and cybersecurity in the Grace Pilot School of Business. Levy joined the university in 2024 as visiting instructor of criminology, after serving as an adjunct faculty member for several years. His 30-year-career as a working professional within the government and law enforcement community included developing and implementing an intelligence-based initiative for a local police agency while collaborating with hundreds of federal, state, local and military entities along the Gulf Coast.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Florida International University and a master’s degree in justice administration from Faulkner University.

