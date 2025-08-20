University of Mobile Renames Graduate Counseling Program to Master of Arts in Counseling & Family Therapy

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announces a new name for its graduate counseling degree – the Master of Arts in Counseling and Family Therapy.

Formerly known as the Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Counseling, the updated name reflects the program’s broad scope in preparing graduates to serve individuals, couples, families and groups in a variety of professional counseling settings.

The Master of Arts in Counseling and Family Therapy offers rigorous academic preparation rooted in a Christ-centered worldview, combining evidence-based therapeutic approaches with biblical principles.

“The new name reflects the full range of opportunities our graduates have to serve as counselors and family therapists,” said Dr. Glenn Hollingsworth, chair of the Department of Counseling and Family Therapy in the College of Arts & Sciences.

UM graduates are employed in private practice, online telehealth platforms, community agencies and non-profits. Many are owners of thriving group practices and some graduates have continued their education with doctoral degrees in counseling psychology, counselor education and supervision, and more.

Eligible for Both LPC and LMFT Credentials

UM’s program is the only one in the region that enables students to graduate with eligibility for both the Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) credentials in Alabama.

“The dual focus of the Counseling and Family Therapy program allows us to teach and train our students in such a way that maximizes their exposure to the diverse array of interventions and pathways available to master’s level helping professionals,” Hollingsworth said.

“Our goal is to equip professionals who are prepared to walk alongside individuals, couples and families with skill, compassion and a Christ-centered approach.”

Program Highlights

Dual Licensure Preparation – Meets education requirements for both LPC and LMFT licensure in Alabama.

Meets education requirements for both LPC and LMFT licensure in Alabama. Designed for Working Professionals – Evening and online courses compatible with work and family responsibilities

Evening and online courses compatible with work and family responsibilities Small Classes & Mentorship – Close faculty guidance in a collaborative learning environment.

“Whether students are beginning a new career or advancing their calling to serve others, the Master of Arts in Counseling and Family Therapy equips them to bring hope and healing to a hurting world,” Hollingsworth said.

Now Enrolling

Applications are being accepted for classes starting Fall Semester 2025 and Spring Semester 2026. Apply at umobile.edu/apply. Learn more about the program at umobile.edu/counseling. Want to know more? Request information at umobile.edu/um-info.

