Influential Christian CEOs Join “Faith at Work: C12 Panel” at University of Mobile Chapel Oct. 1

MOBILE, Ala. – A three-member panel of influential Christian business leaders will bring their expertise in marketplace ministry, stewardship and leadership to the University of Mobile’s weekly Chapel on Oct. 1 for the “Faith at Work: C12 Panel.”

Panelists are members of C12, an international Christian business leadership organization where CEOs and executives meet in peer forums to grow their companies, improve leadership and make a positive, faith-driven impact.

The hour-long Faith at Work Chapel program will explore how faith informs business decisions and changes the way leaders serve their organizations and communities.

Learning from Leaders Who Put Faith First

“Hosting these C12 business leaders on our campus gives our students a rare opportunity to learn directly from faithful leaders who have built influential businesses on biblical principles,” said University of Mobile President Dr. Charles Smith. “We are grateful for this partnership and excited for how it will inspire the next generation of Christian leaders.”

Panelists are:

Jeff Latture, senior vice president of Barnhart Craine & Rigging since 1997. The heavy lifting and heavy transport company is based in Memphis, Tennessee, with offices in 60 cities across the U.S. and Western Canada. Company CEO Alan Barnhart and family gave away 99% ownership of their multimillion-dollar company to ministry and dedicate half of annual profits to Kingdom causes. Latture is a key player in the GROVE Group which implements the purpose of Barnhart as a Kingdom generosity engine.

Joshua VanDusseldorp, founder and owner of Abel Electric Inc. & Groups based in Salem, Alabama. Founded in 2009 with a goal to bring the Kingdom of heaven to earth through the construction industry, Abel Electric and Abel Ministries have seen tremendous growth.

Billy Duren, president and CEO of Threaded Fasteners Inc., a wholesale building materials company based in Mobile, Alabama, with 17 locations in seven states. Founded in 1979, the company is 100% employee-owned. Duren's journey has taken him from the broom to the boardroom after being hired while in college to sweep the floor.

The Chapel program is the first step in a partnership between the University of Mobile, its Grace Pilot School of Business, and C12. A micro-conference on the intersection of business and faith is planned for Spring 2026.

From Chapel to the Marketplace

During Chapel, the C12 panel will address how following Christ in the marketplace can transform companies, influence culture and create lasting impact.

“C12 exists to help Christian CEOs and executives build great businesses for a greater purpose,” said Chris Jackson, principal chair of C12 South Alabama. “By bringing seasoned business leaders alongside students at the University of Mobile, we’re giving them a front-row seat to see how faith and leadership work hand in hand in the real world. Our hope is to inspire them to lead with courage, conviction and a clear sense of calling.”

Dr. Kathy Dunning, dean of the Grace Pilot School of Business, added, “Events like this demonstrate to our students that business is more than profit — it is a calling. We are committed to preparing graduates who will lead with integrity, excellence and a Christ-centered vision for making a difference.”

C12: Equipping CEOs to Lead with Purpose

Founded in 1992, C12 is the world’s largest network of Christian CEOs and executives, serving more than 4,000 members in peer advisory groups worldwide.

C12 equips business leaders to build thriving companies while advancing the Gospel through the marketplace, helping executives balance operational excellence with Christ-centered purpose and eternal impact.

Grace Pilot School of Business: Where Faith Shapes Leadership

The Grace Pilot School of Business at the University of Mobile provides academically rigorous programs in accounting, finance, management, marketing and entrepreneurship — all rooted in a Christian worldview. Small class sizes, close faculty mentorship and experiential learning opportunities equip students to succeed professionally while staying true to their faith.

Dunning, UM’s business school dean, said the university’s goal is for graduates to go out into the world confident not only in their business skills but also in their calling as faithful leaders.

“Whether they’re launching a start-up, managing a global company or serving in their local community, our goal for them is to make decisions that honor Christ and positively influence the people and places they serve,” Dunning said.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.