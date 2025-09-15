UM Students’ Original Compositions, Inspired by Story and Innovation, Featured at Pensacola ComposerFest XX

MOBILE, Ala. – Two University of Mobile students are turning personal stories and cutting-edge technology into musical compositions that will be featured at Pensacola ComposerFest XX, a regional showcase of original works set for Sept. 28 at Pensacola State College.

UM freshman Adley Watson and senior Benjamin Naman will join Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, professor of music and director of piano studies in UM’s Alabama School for Performing Arts (ASOTA), in presenting their original compositions at Pensacola State College’s Ashmore Fine Arts Auditorium on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

The free event will feature 13 contemporary composers from across the region, including seven world premieres, with works ranging from traditional instrumental pieces to multimedia and digital music.

“I am so excited to be part of this wonderful festival together with my two composition students, Adley Watson and Benjamin Naman,” said Onalbayeva, who will perform her composition “ChucKim” with alto saxophonist Christopher Sacco, instructor of music at University of West Florida.

“We are also grateful to our UM performers — Samuel Werry on cello performing Benjamin’s work, and our two Master of Music in Piano Performance students, Zhanel Saiyn-Turubayeva and Zarina Akayeva performing a piano duet by Michael Coleman.”

Werry is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biology with a minor in music.

About the UM Composers

Adley Watson, a freshman Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance major from Fairhope, Alabama, will debut “Jackson’s Lullaby (2025),” a personal and emotional piece inspired by her late younger brother.

“This piece is a tribute to my late younger brother, Jackson, and was inspired by a melody that came to me one evening while I was sitting in silence at my piano,” Watson said.

“I am beyond excited and so grateful that I get to premiere my composition at this festival and I have God to thank for everything He’s done for me! From giving me my passion for music to placing me at the University of Mobile, I am so thankful that I have the privilege of sharing my love for piano with everyone who attends!”

Benjamin Naman, a senior Bachelor of Arts in Composition student, will present “Awakening,” (for cello and electronics), an innovative experiment in merging classical instrumentation with digital sound design.

“When I composed it, I wanted to play around with different musical technologies that you could control on a computer, while still using traditional orchestral instruments,” Naman said.

“Every sound heard in the piece was created with a computer, even when it sounds like a piano or string ensemble. I wanted to write a piece that would bridge the gap between classical tradition and modern technologies, and what resulted was a digital piece written to accompany a live performer.”

About the UM Performers

In addition to the UM composers, UM’s Master of Music in Piano Performance students Zhanel Saiyn-Turubayeva and Zarina Akayeva will perform a piano duet by composer Michael Coleman. Cellist Samuel Werry will perform Naman’s composition.

The Pensacola ComposerFest will feature additional regional artists including Michael Coleman, Julia Hall, David Lyon, Holland Hopson (banjo, voice, & electronics), Joseph T. Spaniola (trombone), Sam Werry (cello), and The Emerald Coast Consort (Matthew Fossa, Music Director (nine-piece double reed band)).

ASOTA Excellence on Display

The Alabama School of the Arts (ASOTA) at the University of Mobile continues to receive national attention, ranked among the Top 100 Best Colleges for Music in America and holding the title of #1 Best College for Music in Alabama, according to the 2026 Niche Best Colleges for Music rankings.

“Events like Pensacola ComposerFest showcase not only the talent of our students but the depth of their preparation and creativity,” said Dr. Andrew Goodwin, dean of the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile.

“At the University of Mobile, we see every career as a calling. In the Alabama School of the Arts, that means students can pursue diverse paths like performance, composition, production, theatre, worship arts and education, while developing the artistic excellence and spiritual foundation they need to succeed anywhere God calls them,” Goodwin said.

ASOTA Auditions and Scholarships

The University of Mobile currently is scheduling auditions for students interested in music degrees ranging from performance and composition to music education and worship leadership. Scholarships and financial aid are available.

For more information about the Alabama School of the Arts or to schedule an audition, visit umobile.edu/audition. Learn more about the University of Mobile at umobile.edu/um-info.

