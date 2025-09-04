University of Mobile Classic Golf Tournament Set for Oct. 30 at Magnolia Grove; Register Today

MOBILE, Ala. – The 27th annual University of Mobile Classic golf tournament, a four-person scramble benefitting students at the Christian university, will be held Thursday, Oct. 30 at Magnolia Grove Golf Course.

“The University of Mobile Classic golf tournament is our biggest fundraiser of the year. Every dollar raised directly impacts students,” said Dr. Nathan Harris, vice president for Institutional Relations at the University of Mobile.

The Great Commission Fund

Proceeds go to the university’s Great Commission Fund – a powerful and effective way to change lives and transform futures through Christ-centered higher education.

The Great Commission Fund provides resources for spiritual and academic formation and undergirds the Baptist university’s mission of multiplying Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world.

“Spiritual formation helps us provide dynamic Chapel services, mission opportunities and a vibrant spiritual life on campus,” Harris said.

“Academic support comes through scholarships that provide students with much needed financial assistance and helps even more students experience the advantage of a University of Mobile education.”

UM offers over 75 academic programs leading to associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. Over 2,000 students are enrolled at UM and 98% receive financial aid.

Registration Underway Now

Registration is open at umobile.edu/umclassic.

A limited number of sponsorship packages are available. Sponsorship benefits are listed on the website at umobile.edu/umclassic.

Contact the Office for Institutional Relations at 251.442.2913 or email advancement@umobile.edu to learn more about the Mobile Classic and other giving opportunities.

Tournament Schedule

The University of Mobile Classic golf tournament will begin Thursday, Oct. 30 with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The day will include lunch and an awards ceremony.

“Come enjoy a day of friendly competition, great company and unforgettable moments on the course – all while raising funds for a tremendous cause,” said Harris.

“The Mobile Classic is a great way to make a Kingdom impact while enjoying a day on the course with friends.”

