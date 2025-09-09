University of Mobile Presents 9th Annual Piano Festival with Concerts, Workshops and Master Classes

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile hosts its 9th Annual Piano Festival featuring student ensemble performances, guest artist recitals, competitions, workshops and master classes designed for both student pianists and the broader community.

Events span from September 2025 to April 2026 at the University of Mobile, an All-Steinway School.

“This festival is about inspiring growth – bringing together students, artists and our community through the power of music,” said Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, professor of music and director of piano studies.

#1 Best College for Music in Alabama

Named the #1 Best College for Music in Alabama and among the Top 100 Best Colleges for Music in America by 2026 Niche Best Colleges rankings, the Alabama School of the Arts attracts exceptionally talented students and faculty.

The festival provides opportunities for students to grow as musicians through inspiring collaborations with guest artists from across the country, while the community experiences exceptional concerts, workshops and master classes.

”Creativity, passion and heart – these traits are woven into the ASOTA Piano Festival,” said Nicholas Lewis, who is pursuing a Master of Music in Piano Performance. “From learning about the masterpieces of yesterday to the music of today, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy.”

Alison Strunk, also a student in the graduate music program, said participating in the piano festival “has been a sensational, inspiring and eye-opening experience. From the world class faculty that engages with students in workshops, the instructors that demonstrate an authentic heart, and the diverse amount of music being performed in concerts, the piano festival of the University of Mobile always provides students with an encouraging environment to grow both as a musician and an individual.”

Piano Festival Schedule

Admission is free for all events at Moorer Auditorium in Thomas T. Martin Hall on the UM campus. Tickets are available for events in UM’s Dr. Lonnie and Lynne Burnett Event Center at umobile.edu/asotaevents.

Fall Semester 2025

24 at 3:30pm, Moorer Auditorium – Guest Artist Master Class: Dr. Donna Lee, Steinway Artist and professor of music at Kent State University.

– Guest Artist Master Class: Dr. Donna Lee, Steinway Artist and professor of music at Kent State University. 1 at 3:30pm, Moorer Auditorium – Guest Artist Recital: Dr. Elizabeth Moak, associate professor at University of Southern Mississippi.

– Guest Artist Recital: Dr. Elizabeth Moak, associate professor at University of Southern Mississippi. 22 at 3:30pm, Moorer Auditorium – Guest Artist Master Class: Gregory Sioles, distinguished pianist and teacher, previously at Indiana University, University of Maryland and LSU.

– Guest Artist Master Class: Gregory Sioles, distinguished pianist and teacher, previously at Indiana University, University of Maryland and LSU. 4 at 7pm, Burnett Center – Piano Ensemble: “An Evening with Opera Masterworks.”

– Piano Ensemble: “An Evening with Opera Masterworks.” 5 at 3:30pm, Moorer Auditorium – Workshop: “Finding the Balance: Alexander Technique and Alignment for Pianists,” Dr. Kathryn Hedlund, ASOTA director of vocal studies and professor of music.

– Workshop: “Finding the Balance: Alexander Technique and Alignment for Pianists,” Dr. Kathryn Hedlund, ASOTA director of vocal studies and professor of music. 6 at 7pm, Moorer Auditorium – “An Evening of R&B Piano Duet” with Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, professor of music and director of piano studies, and Maggie Stith, ASOTA visiting professor of music.

Spring Semester 2026

20 at 7pm, Moorer Auditorium – 9 th Annual All-Steinway School Celebration Concert featuring faculty, students and guest artists.

– 9 Annual All-Steinway School Celebration Concert featuring faculty, students and guest artists. 21 at 3:30pm, Moorer Auditorium – Piano Pedagogy Workshop: “Reading Well: Effective Sight-Reading Pedagogy” with Dr. Stephanie Archer, ASOTA assistant professor of music.

– Piano Pedagogy Workshop: “Reading Well: Effective Sight-Reading Pedagogy” with Dr. Stephanie Archer, ASOTA assistant professor of music. 10 at 7pm, Moorer Auditorium – Guest Artist Recital: Steinway Artist Faina Lushtak, professor of music at Tulane University.

– Guest Artist Recital: Steinway Artist Faina Lushtak, professor of music at Tulane University. 11 at 10am, Moorer Auditorium – Guest Artist Master Class: Steinway Artist Faina Lushtak, professor of music at Tulane University.

– Guest Artist Master Class: Steinway Artist Faina Lushtak, professor of music at Tulane University. 21 at 9am to 5:30pm, Moorer Auditorium – Gulf Coast Steinway Society Music Competition XI.

– Gulf Coast Steinway Society Music Competition XI. March 9 at 5:30pm, Moorer Auditorium – Guest Artist Master Class: Dr. Marian Lee, professor and chair of music at St. Ambrose University.

– Guest Artist Master Class: Dr. Marian Lee, professor and chair of music at St. Ambrose University. March 10 at 7pm, Moorer Auditorium – Chamber Concert: “Music from Baroque to Modern.”

Chamber Concert: “Music from Baroque to Modern.” March 24 at 7pm, Moorer Auditorium – Piano Duet: “American Masters: Bernstein & Brubeck” with Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, professor of music and director of piano studies, and Greg Wiggins, ASOTA assistant professor of music.

– Piano Duet: “American Masters: Bernstein & Brubeck” with Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, professor of music and director of piano studies, and Greg Wiggins, ASOTA assistant professor of music. April 1 at 3:30pm, Moorer Auditorium – Guest Artist Master Class: Steinway Artist Dr. Ksenia Nosikova, professor of piano at University of Iowa.

– Guest Artist Master Class: Steinway Artist Dr. Ksenia Nosikova, professor of piano at University of Iowa. April 23 at 7pm, Burnett Center – Piano Ensemble: “The American Popular Music.”

For more information about the 9th Annual Piano Festival, visit : umobile.edu/pianofestival.

Audition for Scholarships

The Alabama School of the Arts seeks talented students to enroll at the Baptist university. ASOTA scholarships are available for prospective students who audition and are accepted into the Alabama School of the Arts. Students must first apply to the University of Mobile then schedule an audition on one of the following audition dates:

26, 2025

13, 2025

21, 2025

6, 2026

March 22, 2026

Auditions also may be arranged on alternative dates. Schedule an audition at umobile.edu/audition. Learn more about the University of Mobile and apply at umobile.edu/um-info.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.