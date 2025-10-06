High School Juniors & Seniors: Get a VIP Backstage Pass to UM’s Christmas Spectacular

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile invites high school juniors and seniors to step backstage at Christmas Spectacular Nov. 20-23 for a unique glimpse into the student experience at the #1 Best College for Music in Alabama.

Prospective students with a VIP Backstage Pass will meet current University of Mobile students and faculty, take an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Christmas Spectacular, and join the full cast and crew for Prayer Room – a powerful time of worship right before the performance.

UM’s Christmas Spectacular musical extravaganza has kicked off the Christmas season on the Gulf Coast for more than two decades. Presented by UM’s Alabama School of the Arts, the popular event features more than 200 students, faculty, staff and alumni.

Top 100 Music Schools in America

“Christmas Spectacular is one of the most exciting events we present each year at the University of Mobile. The VIP Backstage Pass experience gives high school students a unique opportunity to step behind the scenes and see the heart behind this event and the mission of the Alabama School of the Arts firsthand,” said Dr. Andrew Goodwin, dean of the Alabama School of the Arts (ASOTA).

In addition to students majoring in a variety of music and theatre programs in the Alabama School of the Arts, students from every major across UM can take part in ASOTA ensembles and productions like Christmas Spectacular.

Niche’s 2026 Best Colleges ranks the University of Mobile in the Top 100 Music Schools in America and the #1 Best College for Music in Alabama.

Goodwin said many University of Mobile students on stage at Christmas Spectacular 2025 first experienced it last year as high schoolers with a VIP Backstage Pass.

Sign Up for VIP Backstage Pass, Spec Tickets

VIP Backstage Passes are available for all four performances – Nov. 20-23 at Cottage Hill Baptist Church in Mobile.

Showtimes at Cottage Hill Baptist Church are:

Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.

Visit umobile.edu/Christmas to purchase Christmas Spectacular tickets and sign up for a free VIP Backstage Pass for high school juniors and seniors and their immediate families.

A discount for Christmas Spectacular tickets is available for those who RSVP for the VIP Backstage Pass, and students will be entered into a drawing for a half-tuition scholarship.

Audition for ASOTA

Interested in joining the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile? Audition days are held throughout the year including Friday, Nov. 21. Schedule an audition at umobile.edu/audition.

Add a UM Day Visit to Earn a $2,000 Scholarship

The first day of Christmas Spectacular – Thursday, Nov. 20 – is also UM Day.

Students who visit the University of Mobile campus for UM Day will tour the Christian university campus – named #1 Safest College Campus in Alabama with the #1 Best Dorms, according to Niche’s 2026 Best Colleges ranking.

Students who visit campus on UM Day or schedule a private visit, then apply and enroll, may earn a $2,000 scholarship.

Sign up for UM Day or schedule a campus visit at another time at umobile.edu/umday-info.

