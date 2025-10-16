Murder, Mayhem & Music: Two Hilarious One-Act Operas Hit the University of Mobile Stage

MOBILE, Ala. – Murder, mayhem and music take the stage as the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile presents two hilarious one-act operas: “La Pizza Con Funghi” and “Un Mari à la Porte” by Jacques Offenbach. This lighthearted double feature delivers a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud night of opera with absurd plots, unforgettable characters and incredible vocal performances – all presented in English.

La Pizza Con Funghi is a clever parody of classic Italian opera, complete with dramatic flair, over-the-top romance and a suspiciously deadly pizza.

Un Mari a la Porter (A Husband at the Door) follows the chaos that erupts when a stranger literally falls through a newlywed’s window on her wedding night.

Performances Oct. 30, Nov. 1 & 2

Performances run Oct. 30, Nov. 2 and Nov. 2 in the Dr. Lonnie and Lynne Burnett Event Center on the UM campus. Tickets are available at the door and online at umobile.edu/asotaevents. General admission is $23.50 and student admission is $12.50.

Showtimes are:

Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m.

Two Comedic Operas in English

Directed by Dr. Kara Claybrook, assistant professor of music, the double bill opera will be full of laughter and incredible vocal performances.

“Opera has acquired a reputation for being long, tedious and hard to understand. However, in this production we wanted to challenge that perception. In doing so we selected two comedic one act operas in English; filled with mistaken identities, love triangles and murder plots – really silly murder plots. C’mon they are trying kill someone with a poisonous pizza. What’s not to love?” said Claybrook.

Erin Davis, a second year graduate student pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts in Vocal Performance, plays Rosita. Davis said her experience at UM has helped her grow as an artist.

“Being part of opera theatre at UM is one of my favorite parts of the program,” Davis said. “It’s an opportunity to learn as a soloist, a group singer and an actor all in the same room. As a graduate student, it allows me the opportunity to work closely with my professors, get to know my peers on a deeper level, and mentor younger students. It’s challenging, rewarding, fun – everything the best academic experiences should be.”

ASOTA Performing Arts Season

The Alabama School of the Arts performing arts season that offers a variety of events from musical theatre and opera to ensemble performances and piano festival. Tickets are on sale now for UM’s popular Christmas Spectacular set for Nov. 20-23.

For details on upcoming performances and events, visit umobile.edu/asotaevents.

Opera Cast & Creative Team

The cast for La Pizza Con Funghi features:

Abigail Anderson as Voluptua

as Voluptua Anna Geter as Phobia

as Phobia Dewayne Wheat as Scorpio

as Scorpio Micah Coxwell as Count Formaggio

as Count Formaggio Katherine Glass as Voluptua (cover)

as Voluptua (cover) Emma Champagne as Phobia (cover)

The cast for Un Mari à la Porte features:

Cory Anderson as Florestan

as Florestan Erin Davis as Rosita

as Rosita Rebecca Duncan as Suzanne

as Suzanne Nicholas Lewis as Martel

as Martel Addison Cronan as Rosita (cover)

as Rosita (cover) Atayah Griffin as Suzanne (cover)

Set design was custom built to meet the needs of two different operettas. Dance elements in “Un Mari a la Porte” were choreographed by cast member Rebecca Duncan. The English libretto for “Un Mari a la Porte” is an original adaptation by director Dr. Kara Claybrook with assistance from Kara Friesen.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.