New Lower Tuition + Streamlined Curriculum Make University of Mobile’s Master of Athletic Training Program Even More Affordable

MOBILE, Ala. – New lower tuition, a streamlined curriculum and exceptional hands-on learning experiences make the University of Mobile’s Master of Athletic Training (MAT) program more affordable and accessible than ever.

“Our goal is to prepare students for meaningful careers in athletic training without the burden of unnecessary financial strain,” said Dr. Lori DeLong, dean of the School of Health and Sports Science in the Celia Wallace College of Health Professions.

“UM’s lower tuition and reduced credit hours help students complete their degree efficiently while keeping costs manageable,” DeLong added. Tuition is the same for both in-state and out-of-state students at the University of Mobile.

CAATE-Accredited Program

The University of Mobile’s two-year Master of Athletic Training program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE). Graduates are eligible to sit for the Board of Certification (BOC) exam, the essential step to becoming a certified athletic trainer.

Apply Now for June Classes

Applications are being accepted now through May 1, 2026, for classes starting in June 2026. Apply online here through the Athletic Training Centralized Application System (ATCAS) or visit atcas.cas.myliaison.com.

Practical Training. Job-Ready Skills.

The University of Mobile Master of Athletic Training program emphasizes hands-on learning, individualized mentoring and a Christ-centered approach to healthcare.

“From Day 1, our students are learning, practicing and leading in real-world settings,” said Dr. Melissa Thomas, program director. “We combine rigorous academic training with practical experience so students graduate ready to make an impact.”

Clinical experiences begin in the first term and continue throughout the two-year program. Small class sizes allow for personalized instruction and close mentorship from faculty committed to guiding students’ professional and spiritual growth. The curriculum integrates classroom learning with practical training in UM’s nationally accredited human gross anatomy lab and cutting-edge simulation lab in the Center for Excellence in Healthcare Practice.

Students gain extensive hands-on experience across diverse clinical settings, including high schools, colleges, the Senior Bowl, general medical clinics, orthopedic and surgical practices, emergency medical services, industrial workplaces, emergency rooms, cardiac rehabilitation and wellness programs.

“We tailor clinical experiences to each student’s professional goals,” Thomas said. “Our students graduate not only with the skills employers want, but with the confidence and Christ-centered perspective to lead in any setting.”

A Flexible Degree. A World of Opportunities.

A Master of Athletic Training (MAT) degree equips graduates with advanced skills in injury prevention, assessment, rehabilitation and healthcare for physically active populations — preparing them for meaningful careers beyond traditional sports settings.

MAT professionals are in demand across a wide range of environments, including rehabilitation clinics, emergency rooms and urgent care centers, outpatient orthopedic clinics, corporate wellness programs, occupational health, military and public safety, fitness and community health organizations, private clinics, consulting and more.

This versatile degree allows graduates to tailor their careers to align with their passions and professional goals.

Start Your Journey in Athletic Training Today

Discover how the University of Mobile’s Master of Athletic Training program can prepare you for a rewarding, hands-on career. Learn more at umobile.edu/master-of-athletic-training or contact Dr. Melissa Thomas, MAT program director, at 251.442.2324 or mthomas@umobile.edu.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.