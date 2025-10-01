University of Mobile Christmas Spectacular Returns for its 23rd Year – Tickets Available Now

MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile’s favorite holiday tradition is back! The University of Mobile’s Alabama School of the Arts proudly presents Christmas Spectacular 2025, celebrating its 23rd season with four unforgettable performances Nov. 20 – 23 at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.

Tickets are now available and going fast. Secure your tickets today at umobile.edu/Christmas before they sell out.

“Christmas Spectacular is more than a concert – it’s an experience that brings our community together to celebrate the birth of Christ and share the joy of the Christmas season,” said Dr. Andrew Goodwin, dean of the Alabama School of the Arts.

The show will include family favorites such as a humorous take on “The 12 Days of Christmas” and the jazzy “Man with the Bag.”

“For 23 years, families from across the Gulf Coast have made this event part of their holiday tradition, and we are honored to share the gifts of our students, faculty and alumni in a way that points people to the true meaning of Christmas.”

A Gulf Coast Christmas Celebration

For over two decades, the University of Mobile’s Christmas Spectacular has launched the Christmas season for families across the Gulf Coast. This event showcases over 200 students with disciplines in music, theatre, production and more in a musical extravaganza that spreads Christmas cheer and lifts up the name of Jesus.

Experience performances from students, faculty, and alumni at Alabama’s #1 Music School in Alabama (2026 Niche Best Colleges ranking) and discover why Christmas Spectacular is recognized as one of the best Christmas events in the Gulf Coast each year.

Tickets Going Fast

Tickets already are going fast. For the best seats in the house, purchase Christmas Spectacular tickets today at umobile.edu/Christmas.

Showtimes at Cottage Hill Baptist Church are:

Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.

Celebrate the Christmas season in spectacular fashion with the talented students and faculty in the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile. Purchase your tickets today.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.