University of Mobile Launches Presidential Fellows Program, Names Inaugural Members

MOBILE, Ala. – Five students at the University of Mobile are embarking on a first-of-its-kind leadership experience as the inaugural Presidential Fellows. This prestigious program gives select students the chance to learn from mentors, develop their leadership skills and contribute to the university community in meaningful ways.

Chosen for their academic excellence, commitment to service, emerging leadership and dedication to living out their faith, these students will gain hands-on experience through the President’s Office, observing Christian leadership in action and serving as ambassadors for the student body.

Becoming Kingdom Leaders

“Presidential Fellows will gain a unique, behind-the-scenes perspective on what it means to lead with integrity, humility and a servant’s heart,” said UM President Charles Smith, launching the program as part of the Christian university’s focus on developing Christ-centered leaders.

“This program allows us to mentor these exceptional students, challenge them to grow as Kingdom leaders, and prepare them to make a meaningful impact — not only on our campus but in every community they touch,” Smith said.

Jenna Goodwin, chief of staff to the president, added, “Through the Presidential Fellows Program, these students will cultivate practical leadership skills and a deeper understanding of servant leadership. They will be equipped to influence others with excellence, character and a heart for God’s Kingdom.”

Introducing the First Class of Presidential Fellows

Jermaine Edwards of Tallahassee, Florida, serves as president of the first class of Presidential Fellows.

“I’m looking forward to the year ahead and am excited to see how God will continue to move in and through the University of Mobile,” said Edwards, a junior in the Alabama School of the Arts (ASOTA) pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Worship Leadership and Music, education track. He plans a future in full-time vocational ministry upon graduation and is active in his local church.

Edwards has traveled with several of the university’s premier ensembles, including Voices of Mobile, Worship Collective and Dunamis. As a student worker in ASOTA, he supported faculty and staff, assisted with administrative tasks and helped coordinate events that showcased the talents of the UM student body. He also worked as a music theory tutor, providing one-on-one support to classmates and helping them succeed in their coursework.

MaKala Holland of Sardis City, Alabama, is a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences pursuing a Bachelor of Science in communication studies with a minor in music.

Holland’s journey to UM began at age 13 when she attended a Voices of Mobile concert. Their performance was so moving that she would strive to one day minister to others in a similar way. Today, she is a member of Voices of Mobile and serves as coordinator of operations and manager of merchandise.

“It has been an honor and privilege to be a part of the community at the University of Mobile,” Holland said. “I’m extremely grateful for the friendships, connections and opportunities I have gained since obeying God’s plan for me here. I will never forget the welcome, encouragement and peace I have received since joining the UM family.”

Amy Claire Lankford of Satsuma, Alabama, is a junior in the Grace Pilot School of Business pursuing a five-year integrated Master of Business Administration with a focus on business management.

She has served as a UM Ambassador and member of the Business Advisory Council. In addition to her academic and leadership commitments at UM, she works part-time in the event coordination department at Austal USA and serves as a crewmate aboard the USS Alabama Battleship.

“Psalm 32:8 is a verse that has helped guide and comfort me throughout my college and life experiences,” she said. “Knowing that God has His loving eye on me and has created a plan for my life gives me peace about my current positions and future endeavors.”

Courtney Sides of Eclectic, Alabama, is a junior pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a psychology minor in the School of Nursing, College of Health Professions.

As an 8th grade student attending the Southern Baptist Convention’s FUGE summer camp at UM, she rededicated her life to Christ. When she returned to UM for a campus tour in her senior year of high school – not having recognized the campus from her summer camp experience – UM’s Great Commission Globe caught her eye. She realized it was the very spot where she rededicated her life to Christ four years previously.

At UM, she served as a UM Ambassador, College of Health Professions representative for SGA, Ministries Team member, Bible study leader for Abide Women’s Ministry and one-on-one discipleship leader.

“It has been a privilege to be a student in a Christ-centered environment,” Sides said. “I look forward to seeing how the Lord will continue to work throughout my time at UM and beyond it as I carry the gospel and my knowledge of healthcare into the world.”

Thomas Turner of Bay Minette, Alabama, is a junior pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Music Education in the Alabama School of the Arts.

A member of the RamCorps ensemble, Turner says his studies at UM are preparing him to be not only a skilled band director and music educator, but also a leader who ministers to students with compassion, encouragement and grace.

“I am convinced there is no place quite like the University of Mobile,” Turner said. “Here, I have been poured into and invested in more than I ever thought possible, and it has made such a profound impact on my life.”

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.