Q&A with UM Music Professor and ASOTA Dean Dr. Andrew Goodwin

MOBILE, Ala.– For Dr. Andrew Goodwin, dean of the Alabama School of the Arts, the most meaningful performances happen in the classroom, where students grow in faith and artistry.

“Our stud ents are incredible,” said Goodwin. “I get to walk alongside them during some of the most formative years of their lives. There’s something special about challenging students creatively and academically while also encouraging them spiritually.”

From performing at Carnegie Hall and the White House to mentoring future artists at the University of Mobile, Goodwin has lived a life rooted in music and mission. As dean of the Alabama School of the Arts, he sees the classroom as his most meaningful stage — where faith, excellence and creativity take the spotlight.

Q: What is your professional background?

A: I’ve been connected to the University of Mobile for nearly two decades. First as a student, then as staff, adjunct faculty and now full-time faculty in the Alabama School of the Arts.

I earned a Bachelor of Music in church music from UM in 2010, a Master of Arts in religion and worship studies from Liberty University in 2015, and a Doctor of Musical Arts in vocal performance from UM in 2023.

During my undergraduate years, I performed more than 150 concerts annually with the Voices of Mobile, traveling to Carnegie Hall in New York City, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, and the White House.

Since 2011, I’ve toured nationally with the Dove Award–nominated vocal group Veritas, performing alongside Grammy Award–winning artist Sandi Patty and releasing three albums, including “Simply Veritas.”

I aim to give students practical guidance, performance know-how and mentorship that prepares them to thrive as musicians — and as leaders in their calling.

Q: How do you lead such a diverse and creative academic community?

A: The arts attract all kinds of people, and that’s one of the most beautiful things about this job. I try to lead by example, with clarity and a deep respect for the creative process.

My goal is for everything we do, from a student’s audition all the way to graduation, to be anchored in excellence and centered on Christ. We don’t all have to look or sound the same, but we are united in purpose. Everything we do is ‘”For Christ and His Kingdom.”

Q: What do you think sets ASOTA apart from other schools of the arts?

A: ASOTA is uniquely positioned at the intersection of artistic excellence and spiritual formation. We’re not just training great singers, actors, instrumentalists or technicians — we’re equipping kingdom-minded artists who understand their gifts are ultimately for the glory of God.

Our faculty are not only experts in their fields, but they’re also committed mentors. And because ASOTA is part of a Christ-centered university, there’s a sense of community here that’s hard to replicate.

Q: How has your experience as a touring artist shaped your perspective as both an educator and administrator?

A: Touring taught me how to adapt, collaborate and persevere. It also gave me a front-row seat to the realities of life in the arts — both the beauty and the grind. As an educator, I bring those experiences into the classroom so students get both theory and real-world application.

As an administrator, I understand what it’s like to hustle, work under pressure and rely on a team. It helps me advocate for students and faculty and lead with empathy.

Q: What do you hope students walk away with after spending time under your leadership or in your studio?

A: I hope they leave feeling more confident in who God made them to be. I want them to know their identity is not in their talent, GPA or job title, but in Christ.

I hope they walk away with a clearer sense of calling, a deeper love for their craft and a strong foundation of integrity and faith. And I hope they know they’re not alone — they have a community cheering them on for the long haul. Once a Ram, always a Ram!

Q: What does “For Christ and His Kingdom” mean to you?

A: It’s a reminder that everything we do has eternal significance. Every note sung or played, every show performed, every cable wrapped and fader pushed — it’s all for Jesus.

“For Christ and His Kingdom” is not just a tagline; it’s a mission. It’s about using our talents and our time to point people back to Him.

