University of Mobile Launches Flexible & Affordable Master of Arts in Creative Practice; Graduate Certificate Available

MOBILE, Ala. – The new Master of Arts in Creative Practice has launched at the University of Mobile, offering a flexible Christ-centered program designed for working artists and creative professionals.

The MA in Creative Practice encourages students to experiment, collaborate and critically reflect on their work — qualities that will distinguish graduates as innovative practitioners capable of leading creative change, said Megan Cary, chair of the Department of Visual Arts at the University of Mobile.

She said the Master of Arts in Creative Practice is tailored to meet the needs of artists at every stage of their journey.

“Students will refine and deepen their craft in visual art or design and build a portfolio of original work in a supportive, creative environment,” Cary said.

Offered in both on-campus and low-residency formats, the MA in Creative Practice prepares graduates for the next stage of their career. Students will explore their artistic potential as they earn credentials that open doors for teaching, leadership and professional opportunities.

“With competitive tuition rates, no strict residency requirements, and the freedom to explore a wide range of mediums, the MA in Creative Practice makes graduate-level study both accessible and affordable,” Cary added.

Two Graduate Programs Offer Options

In addition to the new MA in Creative Practice, UM also offers a Graduate Certificate in Creative Practice. The graduate certificate is designed for those who want a shorter program focused on specialization in their area of interest.

“Whether your goal is to enhance your artistry, expand your teaching opportunities, explore new career directions, or simply express your creativity more fully, we have a track for you with a master’s degree or a graduate certificate in creative practice,” said Cary.

Both graduate programs offer:

Flexible Learning – with on-campus or low-residency options, allowing you to work in a studio setting that fits your needs

– with on-campus or low-residency options, allowing you to work in a studio setting that fits your needs Dedicated Mentorship – faculty mentors work with you to design an individualized learning plan based on your personal goals and interests

– faculty mentors work with you to design an individualized learning plan based on your personal goals and interests Creative Community – students and faculty collaborate, share ideas and grow together

– students and faculty collaborate, share ideas and grow together Artistic Exploration – explore your artistic potential through diverse mediums such as painting, ceramics, textiles, film, illustration, photography, printmaking, UX design, book design and more.

Apply Now, Start Class in January

Applications are being accepted now for both the Master of Arts in Creative Practice and the Graduate Certificate in Creative Practice. Classes begin in January for Spring Semester 2026.

Apply or request more information at umobile.edu/um-info.

Learn more about both the new Master of Arts in Creative Practice and the Graduate Certificate in Creative Practice at umobile.edu/visual-arts.

