White Coat Ceremony Marks Next Step for University of Mobile Family Nurse Practitioner Students

MOBILE, Ala. – Thirty-one Family Nurse Practitioner students in the University of Mobile School of Nursing recently took a major step forward in their journey to advanced practice, donning their white coats in a ceremony that symbolized both professional achievement and spiritual calling.

Held Oct. 24 in Ram Hall, the White Coat Ceremony marked the students’ transition into the clinical phase of their graduate studies, where they will complete more than 600 clinical hours while continuing coursework that prepares them to serve as Family Nurse Practitioners.

In a moment unique to the Christ-centered university, each student recited the Advanced Practice Nurse Pledge — written by UM nursing faculty — committing to serve patients with excellence, humility and compassion rooted in faith.

Nursing as a Calling

“As our Family Nurse Practitioner students step into clinical practice, they are embracing a role that blends high-level skill with a heart for ministry through health care,” said Dr. Charles Smith, University of Mobile president. “They are answering a calling to serve people where faith and healing meet.”

Dr. Jessica Garner, dean of the Celia Wallace College of Health Professions and graduate dean of the School of Nursing, added, “At the University of Mobile, we see nursing as more than a profession — it’s a calling. The pledge reminds our students that the knowledge and skills they gain are gifts to be used for God’s glory and the good of others.”

The White Coat Ceremony included a keynote address by Dr. Jason Lee, newly appointed provost and vice president for academic administration at the University of Mobile. Previously, Lee served as professor of theological studies and director of the Center for Biblical Integration at Cedarville University.

Dr. Melinda McGaughy, associate professor of nursing, delivered the White Coat address to an audience that included family and friends of the honored students. The UM ensemble Sofree provided entertainment.

White Coat Recipients for 2025

White Coat recipients for 2025 are:

Sarah Alahwas, David Ashley, Tina Barbour-Taylor, Rachael Bettner, Maloree Kendrick Boling, Kaitlynn Burke, Gabrielle Campanelli-Hasan, Michael Comeau, Amanda Constable, Sealy Crider,

Lauren Davis, Lauren Dickinson, Thomacenia Fields-Banks, Janet Fuller, Alvin L. Gordon Jr., Treasure Hill, Linda Holley, Melanie Ikner, Paulin Laroque, Ben Nguyen, Jennifer Perez,

Jessica Presley, Stephanie Rinozzi, Marjulis Roque, Clarissa Schley, Angele Sellers, Rachel Tapia, Shannon Vicari, Krystal Wheat, Christina Williams, Kellie Williford.

Accelerated MSN-FNP Program

The Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP) program at the University of Mobile prepares nurses to deliver advanced, compassionate care as leaders in their field. The accelerated, faith-based program can be completed in as little as four semesters, or students may choose a part-time, seven-semester option.

The hybrid format includes online coursework and three on-campus intensives — orientation and one each fall semester — designed to build professional excellence within a community of Christian mentorship and support.

Learn More & Apply

Applicants to the MSN-FNP program must hold a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from a regionally accredited institution. A minimum of one year of clinical experience is preferred.

The first priority deadline for fall 2026 applications is April 1, 2026.

For more information about the Family Nurse Practitioner program or other programs in the Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, visit umobile.edu/um-info.

University of Mobile Advanced Practice Nurse Pledge

I publicly acknowledge and accept the privileges and responsibilities given to me today as an advanced practice nurse in training and dedicate myself to this pledge:

I will respect the scientific work of those practitioners, scientists, and researchers in whose steps I walk, and I will gladly share knowledge with others.

I will recognize my responsibility as a leader and advocate in my community to support and participate in actions to improve high-quality, person-centered health care for all.

I will respect the autonomy, privacy, diversity, culture, and past experiences of my patients, and serve with empathy and kindness.

Knowing my own limitations and those of medicine, I commit myself to a lifelong journey of learning to cure, relieve, and comfort with humility and compassion.

I will endeavor to be a good steward of my knowledge and skills and of all those resources granted to me by God, understanding that my call to this vocation is for the glory of His Kingdom.

I make these promises solemnly, freely, and upon my honor.

