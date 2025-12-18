A Year of Impact: University of Mobile’s Biggest Headlines of 2025

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile saw 2025 as a year of notable growth, leadership milestones and historic generosity – from the inauguration of Dr. Charles W. Smith Jr. as UM’s sixth president to a multi-million-dollar gift establishing the Tom Elliff Center for Missions.

Along with significant enrollment growth, national rankings and expanded focus on student life and spiritual growth, the 2025 year reflected the university’s ongoing impact For Christ & His Kingdom.

“As we reflect on this past year at the University of Mobile, we are deeply grateful for the many ways the Lord has blessed our university and is at work in the lives of our students, faculty and staff,” President Smith said. “We go into the new year with purpose and confidence in our mission to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world.”

Mission and Leadership

A central theme of 2025 was set during Smith’s inauguration on May 1, 2025. In his address, UM’s president outlined a bold mission and vision aimed at expanding the university’s impact and guiding its strategic planning:

“The University of Mobile exists For Christ & His Kingdom to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world.”

Tom Elliff Center for Missions

In November, UM announced an historic multi-million-dollar gift establishing the Tom Elliff Center for Missions, scheduled to open in Fall 2026. Named for former International Mission Board president Tom Elliff, the Center will provide students with focused missions training, quarterly forums with missionary leaders and scholars, and opportunities for cross-cultural field experiences. UM officials report that the initiative builds on the university’s longstanding commitment to preparing students to make a global impact for Christ.

Student Life and Campus Engagement

The university expanded Student Life programming in 2025, adding new campus-wide events and leadership development opportunities. Chapel services consistently drew full crowds, featuring speakers from churches, ministries, and academic institutions nationwide. Chapel sermon videos and podcasts are available at umobile.edu/chapel.

Enrollment and Recruitment

Fall 2025 enrollment grew by 14% over the previous year. Attendance at UM Day, the university’s main campus-visit event, increased 30%, according to institutional data. University representatives attributed the growth to expanded recruitment efforts, engagement with regional churches, and strengthened academic outreach.

Rankings and Recognition

UM earned several rankings in the 2026 Niche Best Colleges list:

Top 100 Best Christian Colleges in America

Top 100 Best Colleges for Music in America

#1 Best College for Music in Alabama

#1 Safest College Campus in Alabama

#1 Best Dorms in Alabama (fifth consecutive year)

The School of Nursing was named #1 Nursing Program in Alabama by RegisteredNursing.org. Faculty recognition included Dr. Robert Olsen, who was voted Best College Professor in Mobile in the 2025 Nappie Awards.

Church and Community Partnerships

UM reported increased engagement with Alabama Baptist churches and partners in the Southern Baptist Convention through campus events, ministry training, and student mission programs. Officials said these partnerships support the university’s goal of integrating academic study with preparation for service across ministry, business, healthcare, education and the arts.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.