Q&A With Assistant Professor of Music Greg Wiggins

Mobile Al. – For Greg Wiggins, music is more than his passion — it’s his ministry.

“I’ve had the privilege of playing and ministering in venues ranging from 10 to 700,000 people — and I’ve seen God move in each,” said Wiggins.

Now, as assistant professor of music at the University of Mobile, he brings that experience into the classroom. From arranging music for Christmas Spectacular to collaborating with student ensembles across the Alabama School of the Arts, Wiggins is committed to preparing students musically and spiritually.

Q: What Is Your Professional Background?

A: I earned my bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Texas at Arlington and my master’s degree from the University of Mobile.

Before I began traveling internationally, I served as a worship pastor for more than 14 years. I was the keyboardist and arranger for the Gospel Music Hall of Fame group TRUTH, directing and producing the 25th reunion, the Farewell concert and the 50th reunion.

My journey at the University of Mobile began nearly two decades ago when I started arranging music for the Roger Breland Center for Performing Arts.

I’ve arranged or produced more than 20 recordings and written three musicals. I’ve had the opportunity to perform in more than 85 countries on six continents as a pianist, composer, arranger, orchestrator, clinician and vocal coach.

Q: What notable projects or publications have you been part of at UM?

A: I’ve loved collaborating with so many ensembles across the Alabama School of the Arts —especially my long-standing work with Voices of Mobile.

I’ve also been honored to accompany countless student recitals and conduct musicals and operas on campus.

I am most proud of my contributions to Christmas Spectacular. Over the years, my arrangements have become known for closing the show with big ‘spectacular’ finales.

Christmas Spectacular is UM’s annual holiday showcase, produced by the Alabama School of the Arts. With more than 135 choir members and a 60+ piece orchestra, this production draws thousands of audience members to celebrate the spirit of Christmas on the Gulf Coast.

Q: How do you prepare students for a career in the music industry?

A: I consider it a blessing to teach. Having spent more than 25 years in music ministry and performance, I know firsthand how demanding the industry can be.

My passion is preparing students not only musically, but practically and spiritually for what comes after UM.

I remind students that their time here is temporary but formative, a place to gain knowledge, resilience and faith they will carry with them beyond UM.

Q: In addition to your work at UM, what other projects or performances are you involved in?

A: I serve as pianist for Mobile Opera tours and Mobile Singing Children and I’m frequently sought after for my orchestrations and arrangements for choirs and orchestras.

My collaborations include Prism Music, Point of Grace, Avalon and Larue Howard, among many others.

I’ve written and arranged music for churches around the world. Those opportunities have been a highlight of my ministry.

