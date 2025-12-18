University of Mobile Celebrates Fall 2025 Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner Graduates

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile celebrated the accomplishments of its newest Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP) graduates during the Fall 2025 Graduate Recognition Ceremony held Friday, Nov. 14, in Ram Hall.

Hosted by the Celia Wallace College of Health Professions and the School of Nursing, the ceremony honored graduates who have completed an advanced program of study preparing them to serve as highly skilled primary care providers for families and communities.

The graduation recognition ceremony included a keynote address by Dr. Nathan Harris, vice president for institutional relations, as well as remarks by the School of Nursing Graduate Faculty and music performed by Sofree, an ensemble in the University of Mobile’s Alabama School of the Arts.

MSN-FNP Diploma Recipients for Fall 2025 are:

Chelsey Alwell, Alexandra Audie, Allison Cole, Ashley Emmons, Vantrell Fox, Bailey Garriga, Courtney Hall, Ashley Hardee, Aaron Haycraft, Jennifer Huynh, Jeri Jordan, Sonia Pierce, Michaela Reynolds, Madison Robinson-Lowe, Lashanda Rudolph, Peyton Jernigan, Dorothy Thorske, JaCinta Whitt.

Accelerated MSN-FNP Program

The Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP) program at the University of Mobile equips nurses to provide advanced, compassionate primary care as leaders grounded in Christian values. This flexible, faith-based pathway can be completed in as few as four semesters through an accelerated track, or over seven semesters with a part-time option.

Delivered in a convenient hybrid format, the program combines online coursework with three on-campus intensives, an initial orientation plus one each fall to foster clinical excellence, professional growth, and a supportive community of mentorship.

Learn More & Apply

Applicants must hold a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from a regionally accredited institution. At least one year of clinical experience is preferred.

The first priority deadline for Fall 2026 applications is April 1, 2026.

To explore the Family Nurse Practitioner program or other offerings within the Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, visit umobile.edu/um-info.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.