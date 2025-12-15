University of Mobile Named Top 10 Most Affordable Online Master’s in Religious Studies in the U.S.

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile’s online Master of Arts in Biblical & Theological Studies has been ranked in the Top 10 Most Affordable Online Master’s in Religious Studies programs in the United States.

The online master’s program in the School of Christian Studies at the University of Mobile was ranked nationally for affordability by OnlineU, a ranking site aimed at helping students make educated decisions when choosing an online degree.

The fully online program is taught by faculty members dedicated to training students to rightly interpret the Word of God and understand theological truth to strengthen the church and her mission.

The program offers students flexible options to pursue their online master’s degree in two or four years, making it compatible for graduate students working full-time or part-time, says Dr. Douglas Wilson, executive director of the Center for Christian Calling and professor of Old Testament and Hebrew in the UM School of Christian Studies.

The degree also offers flexibility for graduates working in a variety of settings.

“Our Master of Arts in Biblical & Theological Studies graduates currently serve as church planters, pastoral staff, international missionaries, military and healthcare chaplains, Christian school teachers and community ministry leaders. In addition, some of our graduates have continued their education to pursue Doctor of Ministry, Doctor of Theology, PhD, and EdD degrees,” Wilson said.

For information about the Master of Arts in Biblical and Theological Studies, visit umobile.edu/um-info, contact Dr. Doug Wilson at dwilson@umobile.edu, or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.