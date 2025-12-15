University of Mobile’s New Leadership Project Develops Leadership Skills to Multiply Kingdom Impact

MOBILE, Ala. – The Leadership Project, a new initiative launched by University of Mobile President Charles Smith to multiply the university’s Kingdom impact through the development of faculty, staff and student leaders, completed its first semester with strong participation and enthusiastic feedback.

“I’ve had a passion for leadership for many years – not because I consider myself an exceptional leader, but because I understand how much of life rises or falls on faithful, effective leadership,” President Smith said.

“I am proud to see more than 100 of our key leaders gathering each month to invest intentionally in their own development and, in doing so, strengthen the overall effectiveness of our institution.”

The Leadership Project

During Fall Semester 2025, University of Mobile participants explored leadership principles from the national best-seller “The Ideal Team Player” by Patrick Lencioni.

The author’s emphasis on three virtues of effective leadership – humble, hungry and smart – provided a shared framework that helped participants articulate what it looks like to build a healthy, Christ-centered organizational culture of leadership at the University of Mobile.

“The Leadership Project gives our faculty, staff and students a shared space to grow together, reflect deeply and build the kind of collaborative culture that multiplies our impact of multiplying Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world,” Smith said.

In Spring Semester 2026, The Leadership Project welcomes new and returning participants for a study of “So Good They Can’t Ignore You” by New York Times bestselling author Cal Newport.

“My prayer is that The Leadership Project will continue to grow and positively impact the lives of many,” Smith said.

A Proven Model

The Leadership Project at the University of Mobile is an outgrowth of a program Smith began over a decade ago at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he served prior to joining UM as senior vice president for institutional relations and assistant professor of Christian leadership.

At Midwestern, Smith hosted a podcast focusing on key leadership topics such as Building Healthy Leaders and Teams, Developing and Deploying Leaders in The Church, and 16 Leadership Lessons Learned the Hard Way. “The Leadership Project with Charles Smith” podcasts featured leaders across the Southern Baptist Convention and is available on Spotify.

Practical Strategies

The Leadership Project monthly gatherings blended food, fellowship and learning for an experience UM participants found both personally and professionally valuable.

“It created an atmosphere of collaboration and comradery as faculty and staff members came together for a united purpose,” said Shirley Sutterfield, associate vice president for academic services and registrar.

She said “The Ideal Team Player” offered meaningful and practical concepts, values and strategies that easily can be implemented in the workplace.

Building the Team

Amber Campbell, assistant volleyball coach, said The Leadership Project study “gave language to some methods we were already implementing in the volleyball program,” which made the experience especially affirming.

Campbell said the monthly gatherings provided a team-building exercise that was impactful, resulting in new relationships with faculty, staff and students she had never previously met.

Hungry, Humble & Smart Leaders

College of Arts & Sciences Dean Matthew Downs said The Leadership Project was “a fantastic opportunity to make connections with colleagues across campus in pursuit of a greater purpose.”

He noted that “it’s all too easy to get stuck in our own areas, in our own buildings,” but the project created an intentional space to talk about becoming “smart, hungry and humble people” and to consider ways to strengthen the culture of the university.

Godly Leadership

Dr. Pamela Buchanan Miller, vice president for academic affairs, said it was “really gratifying to see how much Godly leadership ability there is out there, especially among younger faculty and staff.”

The Leadership Project “gave us a space to come together outside our normal roles and get some great perspective from one another. I’m looking forward to Spring 2026,” she said.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.