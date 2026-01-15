A Legacy Renewed Through Faith and Generosity

For Lana Davis, the University of Mobile had always been familiar. Long before she ever imagined herself as a student, UM was already part of her family’s story—both her grandmother and her mother are alumni. Even so, Lana never expected that her own journey would lead her to the same campus.

Raised in a ministry-centered home, with a father who serves as a pastor and a mother who teaches the Bible, Lana understood both the value of Christian education and the financial realities that often come with it. For her family, the cost of attending the University of Mobile felt impossible. Over time, Lana closed her heart to the idea of attending UM, believing it was simply not an option.

That changed through encouragement from her mother, who urged her to attend Scholars Day.

What happened next would mark a defining moment in Lana’s life. She was awarded the prestigious Weaver Scholarship—news she still remembers with vivid clarity. When she received the call, tears filled her eyes. More than financial relief, the moment carried spiritual significance.

Lana describes it as the clearest direction she had ever felt from the Lord.

Through the generosity of University of Mobile donors, Lana’s perspective shifted from limitation to possibility. Their support opened the door not only to a college education, but to a community where she could fully belong and flourish.

Today, Lana is part of a thriving campus environment where she is deeply known, consistently encouraged, and continually challenged to grow in her faith. At UM, she has found a place where learning and discipleship go hand in hand—and where she is able to pour the joy of Christ into the lives of others.

For Lana, the University of Mobile is more than a continuation of family tradition. It is a testament to God’s provision, the faithfulness of donors, and the life-changing impact of generosity—one student at a time.