Leading from the Sidelines: Kaitlyn Cowart ’23, UM Master of Athletic Training Alumna

When Kaitlyn Cowart was a student in the Master of Athletic Training program at the University of Mobile, she learned more than the technical skills of taping ankles and evaluating injuries.

“My time here at UM taught me to be an advocate for my patients, give 110% in my career, and live passionately for the Lord while doing so,” said Kaitlyn, a certified athletic trainer.

Now as a secondary school athletic trainer with Encore Rehabilitation Inc., Kaitlyn spends her days treating, evaluating and rehabbing various athlete injuries at three high schools, plus covering state events including wrestling, soccer, softball and baseball.

She works directly with Encore physical therapists and team physicians to ensure athletes receive the proper care to get back to playing the sport they love.

“Each opportunity brings valuable experience dealing with high-caliber high school athletes and working with some of the best sports medicine doctors in Alabama,” Kaitlyn said.

Prepared to Succeed

Kaitlyn credits professors in the UM School of Health and Sports Science, MAT Program Director Dr. Melissa Thomas and Coordinator of Clinical Education Dr. Megan Harper, and the university’s Christ-centered mission with preparing her to succeed in a competitive career.

After earning a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology in 2021, she graduated from UM in 2023 with a Master of Athletic Training – and a job.

“During my master’s program, my professors worked so hard to make sure we had the best experience possible. Throughout my time at UM, I completed several internships and worked in multiple settings.

“Each of my preceptors taught me important skills in assessment, communication and rehabilitation. These internships also gave me the opportunity to network with professionals in my field, which ultimately helped me get a job straight out of college,” Kaitlyn said.

Become a Certified Athletic Trainer

The University of Mobile’s Master of Athletic Training program combines classroom learning with practical experience in the university’s nationally accredited human gross anatomy lab and state-of-the-art simulation lab in the Center for Excellence in Healthcare Practice.

The two-year program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training education (CAATE) and graduates are eligible to sit for the Board of Certification (BOC) exam, the essential step to becoming a certified athletic trainer.

Clinical placements in high schools, collegiate and professional settings, sports medicine clinics and healthcare facilities give students the real-world experience employers want.

Applications for each cohort of UM’s Master of Athletic Training program are open from Aug. 1 to May 1. ATCAS is the primary application process for UM’s MAT program and can be found at umobile.edu/master-of-athletic-training. Contact Dr. Thomas for additional questions about the program at mthomas@umobile.edu or 251.442.2324. To learn more about the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu/um-info.

‘See the Light of Jesus’

As an undergraduate, Kaitlyn was awarded a scholarship to pursue her dream of playing college softball for the

Rams. She also fell in love with her best friend – now husband – Ethan Cowart, who attended the University of Mobile on a track and field scholarship.

Their time at UM strengthened their walk with the Lord as they pursued their callings. With UM’s mission to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, academic programs like the Master of Athletic Training fully integrate faith and learning.

The result is graduates like Kaitlyn who see their careers as their own unique mission field.

“As an athletic trainer, I wear numerous hats. I serve as a mentor, friend, counselor, nutritionist, physiologist, coach and more. I am with these athletes every day, and I influence them more than I know,” Kaitlyn said.

“A Kingdom leader exhibits patience, kindness, love and compassion. I want Jesus to shine through everything I do, from how I speak to how I care for each of my players.

I want them to see the light of Jesus. Every day, I aim to accomplish that,” Kaitlyn said.

