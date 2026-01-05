Looking for a Career Change? Become a Teacher with University of Mobile’s Alternative Master of Arts in Education

MOBILE, Ala. – Considering a career change? The University of Mobile’s Alternative Master of Arts in Education provides a clear pathway into a teaching career for individuals with bachelor’s degrees in fields other than education.

Earn a master’s degree while preparing for Alabama Class A teacher certification in Early Childhood or Elementary Education. Courses are offered in a flexible, blended format that includes online coursework, evening on-campus classes and a culminating internship experience.

Proven Success for Graduates

UM’s School of Education has an excellent track record for preparing graduates for successful teaching careers, with a 100% pass rate on the edTPA – the state-required teaching performances assessment – and 100% job placement for graduates of the Alternative Master of Arts in Education in early childhood or elementary education.

Supportive, Faith-Based Environment

Rooted in the University of Mobile’s commitment to Christ-centered higher education, students benefit from a low student-to-faculty ratio that fosters personalized instruction and mentorship from experienced education faculty.

The program emphasizes both professional excellence and a heart for service, equipping graduates to teach with competence, compassion and purpose

A Calling to Teach

“Teaching is one of the most meaningful and impactful callings a person can pursue,” said Dr. Ashley Milner, dean of the School of Education. “This program is designed for individuals who feel called to the classroom later in life and want a supportive, faith-based environment that values their previous education and professional experience while preparing them to serve students well.”

Take the Next Step

Applications are being accepted now for classes starting in Spring, Summer or Fall semesters. Learn more or apply at umobile.edu/um-info. Call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222 or contact Graduate Enrollment Counselor Grace Blankenship at gblankenship@umobile.edu.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.