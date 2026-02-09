University of Mobile Announces International Dual Enrollment Partnership with Christian Academy of Guatemala

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has established a new international dual enrollment partnership with Christian Academy of Guatemala, expanding UM’s global academic footprint and creating a pathway for high-achieving students in Guatemala to earn University of Mobile college credit while completing their high school education.

Starting Fall 2026, eligible students at Christian Academy of Guatemala (CAG) may enroll in select University of Mobile courses through UM’s Freshman Academy, which offers both Dual Enrollment and Early Enrollment opportunities. Students earn both high school and college credit simultaneously, gaining early exposure to university-level academics while remaining in their home school environment.

“Our partnership with Christian Academy of Guatemala is a natural extension of the University of Mobile’s mission to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world,” said University of Mobile President Charles Smith.

“This dual enrollment partnership allows students in Guatemala to experience the University of Mobile early, earn college credit and take meaningful steps toward the calling God has placed on their lives. It also reflects our commitment to investing in students around the world who desire a college education rooted in truth, excellence and service,” Smith added.

Christian Academy of Guatemala

Located in San Cristobal near Guatemala City, Christian Academy of Guatemala is an accredited K-12 school founded in 1974 by five missionary families as an educational service to evangelical missionary families. Its original mission continues: to provide a biblically based, quality English language education to prepare lives for Christian service.

Whitney Wills, guidance counselor and communications coordinator for Christian Academy of Guatemala, said the collaboration provides CAG students with a seamless, faith-based bridge to higher education without leaving their own campus.

“Both institutions are private and Christ-centered. By using CAG staff certified to deliver UM-approved curriculum, the school ensures that subjects are taught through a consistent biblical lens, rather than a secular one,” Wills said.

“Christian Academy of Guatemala is excited about our new dual enrollment partnership with the University of Mobile. By having the opportunity to offer college-level courses, we are providing our high school students with a head start on their university careers, allowing them to save on future tuition costs while remaining in the supportive, biblically grounded environment of CAG,” Wills added.

UM Dual Enrollment/Early Enrollment

The University of Mobile Freshman Academy offers both Dual Enrollment and Early Enrollment programs that provide opportunities for high school juniors and seniors to earn college credit at a reduced rate while still in high school.

UM Dual Enrollment partnerships with specific schools are taught by qualified faculty and follow the same academic standards as on-campus classes, ensuring students receive an authentic college experience while benefiting from additional guidance and support designed specifically for high school learners.

UM’s Early Enrollment program allows individual high school juniors and seniors to take on-campus or online classes at a reduced price.

“UM’s Freshman Academy allows students to experience real college expectations in a supportive environment, giving them a strong foundation for their future studies. Students are not just earning college credit – they are learning how to think, write and engage at the collegiate level,” said Dr. Matthew Downs, dean of UM’s College of Arts & Sciences and dual enrollment program director.

Downs said UM has multiple dual enrollment partnerships with high schools in the United States, and the program continues to expand. Learn more about UM’s Freshman Academy and opportunities for Dual Enrollment and Early Enrollment at umobile.edu/academy or contact Downs at mdowns@umobile.edu.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.