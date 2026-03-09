UM Master of Athletic Training Students Gain Hands-On Experience at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. – For students in the University of Mobile’s Master of Athletic Training program, education goes far beyond just the classroom — it happens on the sidelines, in training rooms and in big moments where skills are put to the test.

For the 10th consecutive year, UM’s MAT students served as part of the medical team for the Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The Senior Bowl is the nation’s premier college football all-star game, showcasing top NFL Draft-eligible seniors across the country. Students participating gained hands-on experience on the sideline beside medical professionals while caring for some of the nation’s top collegiate football athletes.

“The Senior Bowl allows our program students to reap the benefit of seeing the professional side of athletic training right here in their own backyard. The experiences and lessons they learn about in this setting allows them to gain momentum for their future career path,” said Dr. Melissa Thomas, MAT program director.

Learning from Leaders in Sports Medicine

One of the most impactful aspects of the experience is the opportunity to network with respected leaders in the field of athletic training, Thomas said.

Former New Orleans Saints athletic trainer and current Senior Bowl Medical Director Dean Kleinschmidt, ATC, and Will Utsey, ATC, assembled a team of athletic trainers from the Andrews Institute to serve during the event.

Each team has a designated number of athletic trainers and students who are led by Amy Napier, athletic training supervisor at the Andrews Institute for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, and Christine Manrique, ATC.

These athletic trainers work closely with University of Mobile students to create a positive and worthwhile experience, offering mentorship and guidance.

Experiences like the Senior Bowl exemplify the University of Mobile’s commitment to hands-on, high-impact learning. By serving alongside seasoned professionals and caring for elite athletes, MAT students graduate prepared not only with knowledge but with confidence and practical experience.

Thomas said UM’s program would like to acknowledge Will Utsey and the impact he played in so many students’ lives. He passed away in early December, and his absence was observed with a moment of silence before the start of the game.

“Will reached out to me every year to ensure we would have students for the event, made sure each student received some free gear, had credentials that gave students full access, and made them feel like they were the most important person on the field. Will was an advocate for our MAT program, and our students were blessed to have known him,” said Thomas.

University of Mobile’s MAT Program at a Glance

The University of Mobile’s Master of Athletic Training program is:

CAATE-accredited

57 hours

Offered at competitive tuition rates

Priced the same for both in-state and out-of-state students

100% employment/placement rate

100% graduation rate

91% overall BOC pass rate

Accepting Applications Now

The University of Mobile’s MAT program is accepting applications through May 1, 2026, for the next cohort of students. For more information and to apply, visit umobile.edu/athletic-training or contact program director Dr. Melissa Thomas at mthomas@umobile.edu

