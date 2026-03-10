University of Mobile Honors Stefanie Willis with 2026 Samuel Boykin Medal of Excellence

Pictured above from left: UM School of Nursing Dean Sarah Witherspoon, Stefanie Willis, UM President Charles Smith

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile proudly announces Stefanie Willis as the recipient of the 2026 Samuel Boykin Medal of Excellence, a prestigious award established in 2019 to honor the legacy of Samuel M. Boykin, the university’s first African American graduate. This medal recognizes outstanding African American alumni who exemplify the ideals of virtuosity, faith and charity that Boykin demonstrated throughout his life.

Willis, a 2015 graduate of the University of Mobile, has built a distinguished career in nursing leadership, oncology care and workforce development while remaining committed to faith-based service and education.

University of Mobile President Charles Smith said the Baptist university is honored to recognize and celebrate Willis’ enduring commitment to faith, excellence and service.

“Her dedication to excellence in nursing, her leadership in expanding cancer care services in our region, and her commitment to mentoring the next generation of nurses reflect the very best of our university’s mission. Stefanie Willis embodies faith in action through compassionate care and servant leadership,” President Smith said.

A Leader in Nursing and Innovation

Born and raised in Luverne, Alabama, Willis graduated with honors from Luverne High School in 1992 before earning her Practical Nursing Certificate from MacArthur Technical College in 1996. She began her career at Luverne Nursing Home and Rehab and relocated to Mobile in 1999 to join Mobile Infirmary Medical Center, where she has now served for 27 years.

Throughout her tenure at Mobile Infirmary, Willis has advanced from staff nurse to manager to director. Among her many accomplishments are leading the start-up of Infirmary Cancer Care outpatient infusion centers in Baldwin and Mobile counties and serving as project lead in establishing an apprenticeship program for nursing and surgical technicians.

She earned her Associate Degree in Nursing from Bishop State Community College in 2002 and completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Mobile in 2015 as a member of the National College Honor Scholarship Society. She later earned her master’s degree with honors in 2017 and has been a Certified Oncology Nurse since 2014.

Investing in the Next Generation

In addition to her healthcare leadership, Willis has served for approximately three years as an adjunct nursing instructor at the University of Mobile, where she teaches and mentors future nurses.

“I love working with the students and teaching them how to care for patients at the bedside,” Willis said.

“To be able to see their growth from the beginning to the end of the semester really makes me feel like I have accomplished what UM expects of me. But the most rewarding part of this is to see the students actually grasp what they are being taught and become successful.”

Dr. Nathan Harris, vice president for institutional relations, said Willis represents the spirit and purpose of the Boykin Award.

“Stefanie Willis exemplifies the legacy of the Samuel Boykin Medal of Excellence,” Harris said. “Her professional accomplishments are extraordinary, but what sets her apart is her heart for service, her commitment to students, and her Christ-centered approach to leadership. She is a remarkable representative of the University of Mobile alumni family.”

Faith, Family and Service

Willis is married to Michael Turner Sr. and they have a son, Michael Lee Turner. She credits her mother, Gussie Carter, for her professional growth and development, and she remains grateful for the support of her family, including her father, Lee Carter, and her siblings.

She said the University of Mobile shaped both her professional and spiritual foundation.

“UM instilled a faith-based education in me that has stayed with me and emphasized the importance of treating people the way I want to be treated,” Willis said.

Previous Recipients

Previous recipients of the Samuel Boykin Medal of Excellence include:

2025: Dr. Veronica Smith Hudson ’84 & ’03

2024: Ronald G. Moore ’02

2023: Ira Bates Jr. ’04

2022: Treii Pace ’11

2021: Dr. Tracey Henry ’02

2019: Samuel M. Boykin ’67 (posthumously), accepted by his wife, Ellen Hardiman Boykin

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.