University of Mobile Lowers Tuition for Master’s Degrees in Counseling and Family Therapy, Human Services Counseling

MOBILE, Ala. – Students preparing for careers as licensed professional counselors and marriage and family therapists will benefit from a new lower tuition rate starting Summer 2026 in the University of Mobile’s Master of Arts in Counseling and Family Therapy program.

The lower tuition also benefits students in the Master of Arts in Human Services Counseling program that prepares graduates for a variety of non-licensure roles in human services.

The tuition reduction to $494 per credit hour makes the graduate programs more affordable for students called to serve individuals, couples and families in clinical, community and ministry settings.

Applications Open for Summer 2026

Applications for both programs are now open for Summer 2026 classes. Prospective students are invited to apply at umobile.edu/apply.

“Our responsibility as a Christ-centered university is to equip students for their calling while being wise stewards of their investment,” said Dr. Jason Lee, provost and vice president for academic administration at the University of Mobile.

“By lowering tuition for these programs, we are strengthening our commitment to prepare highly qualified counselors who will meet significant mental health needs in our communities.”

MA in Counseling and Family Therapy

The Master of Arts in Counseling and Family Therapy at the University of Mobile is designed to meet the educational requirements for licensure in Alabama as both a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT). Graduates are prepared to work in private practice, community mental health centers, hospitals, schools, ministry settings and nonprofit organizations.

The program integrates evidence-based clinical training with a biblical worldview. Students benefit from small class sizes, faculty mentorship and supervised practicum and internship experiences that provide real-world preparation before graduation.

MA in Human Services Counseling

The Master of Arts in Human Services Counseling provides a foundational education in the ethical application of counseling principles and knowledge of human behavior across diverse contexts.

The program equips students with practical skills in helping, advocacy and program evaluation to effectively support individuals, families and communities.

Affordable, Christ-Centered Programs

“Counseling is, in some respects, a way of life,” said Dr. Glenn Hollingsworth, chair of the Department of Counseling and Family Therapy and associate professor of marriage and family counseling. “Our programs cultivate a relational way of being among our students, on top of which they add clinical skill and ethical practice, enabling them to build intentional, growth-promoting relationships with and among individuals and families.

“This new lower tuition rate allows more students to pursue professional excellence through an affordable, Christ-centered graduate program where they are mentored by professors who care deeply about their personal growth and professional success,” Hollingsworth added.

Designed for Working Adults

Designed with working adults in mind, both programs offer schedules that allow students to balance graduate studies with professional and family responsibilities while progressing steadily toward degree completion. Classes meet one night per week.

With mental health needs continuing to rise across the nation, university leaders say the tuition reduction reflects a strategic effort to prepare more trained professionals to serve the region and beyond.

Prospective students may learn more or apply for Summer 2026 admission at umobile.edu/counseling or umobile.edu/hsc, or contact Dr. Hollingsworth at ghollingsworth@umobile.edu.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.