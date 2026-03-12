University of Mobile Presents Faculty Piano Duet ‘Concert for Two Pianos: Bernstein & Brubeck’ on March 31

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile Alabama School of the Arts presents a free faculty piano duet concert titled “Concert for Two Pianos: Bernstein & Brubeck” on Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m. in Moorer Auditorium on the university campus.

Pianists Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, director of piano studies and Steinway Artist, and Greg Wiggins, assistant professor of music, will perform an exhilarating program celebrating the genius of Leonard Bernstein and Dave Brubeck.

The concert is part of the 2025-2026 Piano Festival presented by the Alabama School of the Arts. Moorer Auditorium is located on the University of Mobile campus at 5735 College Parkway, Mobile, Alabama. For more information about the ASOTA Piano Festival, visit the website at umobile.edu/pianofestival.

About the Piano Duet Concert

The Concert for Two Pianos program explores the bold spirit and rhythmic vitality that define the American sound. From Bernstein’s theatrical brilliance and sweeping lyricism to Brubeck’s groundbreaking jazz harmonies and inventive meters, audiences will experience the extraordinary range of 20th-century American composition through the exciting collaboration.

Bernstein’s music brings the color and drama of Broadway and the concert hall together with irresistible rhythmic drive and emotional intensity. In contrast, Brubeck’s works pulse with sophisticated jazz textures, unexpected time signatures and a distinctly American sense of innovation and freedom. Together, Onalbayeva and Wiggins create a dynamic dialogue at the keyboard, blending classical refinement with jazz-inspired flair in a program that promises energy, elegance, syncopation and expressive depth.

About the Artists

Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva serves as professor of music and director of piano studies at the Alabama School of the Arts. An internationally acclaimed pianist and Steinway Artist, she has performed across the United States, Europe and Asia, earning recognition for her technical brilliance and expressive artistry. In addition to her active concert career, Onalbayeva is a dedicated educator who mentors the next generation of musicians at the University of Mobile, where she is known for inspiring excellence both in performance and scholarship.

Greg Wiggins is an assistant professor of music on the Alabama School of the Arts faculty and an accomplished pianist, arranger and educator. With a strong background in both classical and contemporary styles, Wiggins brings versatility and creativity to the stage and the classroom. His work as a performer and collaborator reflects a passion for musical excellence and innovation, equipping students to engage a wide range of musical traditions.

For more information about upcoming performances in the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu/asotaevents.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.