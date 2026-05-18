University of Mobile Hires New Men’s Basketball Head Coach from Pepperdine University

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has named veteran basketball coach Mike Doig from Pepperdine University as the new men’s head basketball coach. Doig has over three decades of experience at every level of collegiate athletics, including stints at Liberty University, St. Catharine College and Indiana University.

Doig comes to UM after two seasons as assistant basketball coach at Pepperdine University, where he helped lead the Waves to their first WCC Semi-final appearance in four seasons. Prior to joining Pepperdine, he served seven seasons as director of football operations and chief of staff at Indiana University.

‘Talented Coach, Exceptional Leader’

University of Mobile President Charles Smith welcomed Doig to the Baptist university.

“Coach Doig is a talented coach and exceptional leader who shares our vision of an athletic program that not only aims to win on the court but also to build student athletes who understand how to pursue success while growing as Kingdom leaders,” President Smith said.

Tim Adams, vice president for student development and collegiate athletics, said the national search for UM’s next men’s basketball coach focused on finding a leader, a faithful mentor, and a great basketball coach. He said Doig is an excellent fit for UM’s athletic program with its six pillars, described as FINISH – Faithful Character, Intentional Development, Noteworthy Scholarship, Inspire Trust, competing as Steadfast Competitors and Honoring Excellence in all they do.

“Coach Doig is a high-energy, deeply devoted coach. He genuinely cares about his players both as people and as athletes. He is a strong leader with tremendous initiative and is already dreaming about what we all can accomplish together. I believe he is someone our players will quickly grow to love and trust,” Adams said.

The Three A’s

Doig brings to the University of Mobile a coaching philosophy centered on the “Three A’s” — attitude, athleticism and aptitude — principles he says shape both individual growth and team success.

Fans can expect an exciting style of basketball built on defensive pressure, energy and relentless effort. Building that program starts with one non-negotiable quality: attitude.

“If you have the right attitude, you’re going to work on athleticism, you’re going to work on aptitude or skill, and you’re going to play with trust and not fear,” Doig said.

Adams said in addition to Doig’s coaching experience, it is his passion for making Christ known that meshes so well with UM’s mission.

Doig explained: “The platform here is basketball, and we’re going to get after it with all we’ve got. But we’re going to do it understanding that we’re seeking to glorify Him and use it to draw people to Christ. That’s success to me.”

A Winning Record

Previously, Doig served as an assistant coach at Liberty University. He was athletic director at St. Catharine College (NAIA) in Springfield, Kentucky, where both baseball and softball teams won championships and several programs advanced to NAIA National Tournaments.

As a player, Doig was awarded All-American honors in 1992 and 1993 on both the basketball court and soccer field at Clearwater Christian College. He was the runner up in both years for the National Christian College Athletics Association (NCCAA) Pet Maravich National Player of the Year awards.

Next Steps

Doig is already at work building relationships with the current roster of UM basketball players and recruiting talented student-athletes to join the team for Fall Semester 2026.

He is married to Wendy, a language arts specialist, and they have two adult children, Kaylee and Cody, and a daughter-in-law, Lauren.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.