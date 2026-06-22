Q&A with UM Assistant Professor of Art Jose Molina

Art is more than just colors on a page — it’s a form of expression.

“For as long as I can remember, I have been driven by a desire to make things,” said Jose Molina, assistant professor of art at the University of Mobile.

Molina teaches studio art classes at UM, including drawing, oil painting, watercolors and printmaking. Through hands-on instruction, he encourages students to think for themselves, find their voice and communicate through art while using their God-given talents.

Q: What is your professional background?

A: I hold an associate’s degree in general education from Northwest Florida State College, a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of West Florida and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of South Alabama. I am also a realist artist and specialize in portraiture.

Q: What do you think are the most important skills or attributes for students to develop during their college years?

A: The most important skill for a student to develop while they are in college is the ability to think for themselves and be able to communicate those thoughts and ideas to others. It is not enough to know or believe an idea because you were told you should or to be able to repeat facts and opinions expressed to you.

Regardless of the field you are studying, you must understand it deeply and be able to explain it or the knowledge will not serve you.

Q: Why should a prospective student choose to study in your program at UM?

A. Prospective students should choose UM because we care.

Every student gets hands-on instruction from faculty who are talented artists and teachers, able to answer your questions. Every faculty member is someone talented enough to go anywhere, but they want to be here.

Q: What is a surprising fact about yourself that most people might not know?

A: I am a retired U.S. Army veteran. I served as a signals intelligence analyst and a paratrooper.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.

Apply today: umobile.edu/apply