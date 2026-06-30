Q&A with UM Assistant Professor of Education Dr. Robbie Smith

Robbie Smith’s career in education has always been about one thing: making a difference in students’ lives.

“Sometimes teachers enter the profession and feel like they are on an island. Our students leave knowing we want them to be successful as students, in their careers and as educators,” said Dr. Smith, assistant professor of education at the University of Mobile.

With over 30 years of experience in education, Smith now invests in the next generation of educators by equipping them with the tools and confidence to make a lasting impact.

Q: What is your professional background?

A: I hold an Ed.D. in educational leadership, a master’s in secondary education, a bachelor’s in biology with a minor in English. Additionally, I hold certification as a school counselor and in educational leadership.

Before teaching at UM, I spent 31 years in public education in various roles from teacher to director of curriculum and instruction. Most of my career was spent in middle and high school as a principal. One of my favorite things to do was brag on students’ accomplishments and you get to do that a lot as a principal.

Q: What made you want to be a teacher?

A: My journey into education was influenced in two ways: First, the movie Dangerous Minds. It is about a former Marine who goes into an inner-city school and finds ways to reach students that others thought were unreachable. That movie inspired me to want to make the same impact on students I encountered.

The second was basketball. I was a college basketball player and did not want to leave the game I love, so to stay in the sport, I decided to move into coaching.

Q: Why should a prospective student choose to study in your program at UM?

A: It is a small campus, and students are able to get a lot of individualized attention. You form relationships with your peers in ways that might not be possible at a bigger school.

Specifically in the School of Education, we work hard to give our students real-world applications that they can put to use immediately in the classroom, and we are always available to help assist as needed.

Q: What do you think are the most important skills or attributes for students to develop during their college years? How do you see UM helping to develop these in students?

A: Accountability!

Once you get to college, there is a shift of responsibility to the student. In the early courses, we try to help students navigate this shift, but as they move through the program, we are able to see them making choices and managing their own deadlines. We also see them start to take responsibility for mistakes and come up with solutions to solve the issue.

Q: Share a scripture, quote or saying that you find particularly meaningful or motivational. How does it inspire you?

A: A scripture that is guiding my life right now is Matthew 6: 34 “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”

When we are faced with the typical trials of life, I think it is easy to get caught up in the “What Ifs.” This verse keeps me grounded in knowing my today and tomorrow are both handled by Jesus. It reminds me that my faith in Him is all I need to face the challenges this life throws at us!

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.

Apply today: umobile.edu/apply