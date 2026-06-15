From writing devotionals to editing stories, University of Mobile alumni are pursuing their calling to share words that communicate truth, inspire faith and change lives. Through their books, these UM graduates are spreading the Word with words that are uplifting, challenging and making a Kingdom impact worldwide.

Amanda Bible Williams

Bachelor of Arts in Psychology & English ’00

Co-founder of She Reads Truth

Book: “The Bible Is for You: A Devotional Journey Through Every Book of the Bible”

Authors: Amanda Bible Williams & Raechel Myers

Publisher: B&H Publishing Group, 2025

About the Book: From Genesis to Revelation, “The Bible Is for You: A Devotional Journey Through Every Book of the Bible” seamlessly intertwines truths found in Scripture. She Reads Truth co-founders Amanda Bible Williams and Raechel Myers created a 66-day devotional that takes you through every book of the Bible, one day at a time. Just like the “She Reads Truth Bible” released in 2016, this devotional helps readers engage with the entirety of the Word. Each day features selected reading passages, personal reflections and connections across Scripture to show the overarching story of redemption.

Amanda’s Story:

“Is your name really Bible?” This is one of the most-asked questions Amanda Bible Williams receives. With a smile and a nod, she answers with a hearty “yes!” It’s a fitting introduction for someone whose life and work revolve around helping others engage with Scripture. Amanda is co-founder of the global community and lifestyle brand, She Reads Truth. What began in 2012 as a small online Bible study is now a worldwide sisterhood of women who learn and grow together in their engagement with the Gospel. Daily Bible reading plans, weekly podcast, Bible apps and other resources help women build consistent Bible reading habits, grow in biblical literacy and unite with other Bible readers across the world.

Today, more than 931,000 people follow the She Reads Truth Instagram account, @shereadstruth. Since its publication in 2016, the “She Reads Truth Bible” has sold over one million copies worldwide. The She Reads Truth series has published hundreds of books — more than 223 study books plus three children’s books — covering topics from devotional and Bible-study guides to full Bible reading plans and children’s faith resources including the She Reads Truth, He Reads Truth and Kids Read Truth brands.

As a University of Mobile graduate, Amanda credits enriching relationships with professors and mentors who taught her “to read widely, think critically and value learning as part of a full, rich life.” Today, Amanda encourages others to read and understand the Bible for themselves through her She Reads Truth platform.

Visit shereadstruth.com to access reading plans, books and podcasts.

Dr. Andy McLean

Bachelor of Arts in Religion ’03

Publisher for Bibles and Reference at B&H

Publishing Group, Lifeway Christian Resources

Book: “Big Questions: Developing a Christ-Centered Apologetic”

Publisher: Lifeway Christian Resources, 2016

About the Book: Unless faith is grounded in something more than emotion, believers will struggle to effectively deal with doubts or see them as opportunities to grow in commitment to Christ. “Big Questions: Developing a Christ-Centered Apologetic” is a six-session study – plus a teacher’s guide – that equips students to think biblically about some of the toughest topics relating to the Christian faith. With insights from apologists William Lane Craig, J.P. Moreland and Sean McDowell, the study takes students through a deeper way to define and defend their faith.

Andy’s Story:

Andy McLean has a unique opportunity to get God’s Word into the hands and hearts of millions. As publisher for Bibles and Reference at B&H Publishing Group, Lifeway Christian Resources – one of the largest Bible publishing houses in the world – he leads a team that publishes Bibles, commentaries and reference books, including works by multiple University of Mobile alumni.

His role includes stewarding a major English Bible translation – the Christian Standard Bible (CSB) – as well as the oldest Bible publishing imprint in North America – Holman Bibles. He was part of a team that launched The Gospel Project, an age-aligned Bible study for churches and small groups used globally.

“As a Bible Publishing house, our focus isn’t to merely print and distribute Bibles — despite that being a worthwhile goal — but rather our mission and strategy is to faithfully curate trustworthy Bibles that help people of all ages engage meaningfully with Scripture,” he said.

As an author, Andy aims to ensure students can defend their faith. In “Big Questions: Developing a Christ-Centered Apologetic,” teens and young adults are challenged to defend their faith when tough topics are brought up, including doubt, other religions, God’s existence and more.

Andy recalls how the time and experiences he had at the University of Mobile laid the foundation for what would follow later in his graduate and career opportunities.

“The challenging educational program, the perennial support from faculty and positive experiences from fellow student peers all contributed to my success in pursuing three master’s degrees (MDiv, MA, ThM) and a PhD in post-graduate life.”

“In short, it was an incredibly impactful time and place in my life where I was personally stretched intellectually and emotionally, and a time and place that offered me the space to dream and consider what God might have for me, as I continued to pursue this calling following my time at the University of Mobile,” Andy said.

Recently, alongside Lifeway Christian Resources, Andy generously gifted the University of Mobile 500 new Bibles for students, distributed during the first chapel service of the 2024 fall semester.

Dr. Jason K. Lee

Bachelor of Arts in Religion ’91

Provost & Vice President for Academic

Administration, University of Mobile

Book: “Scripture and Scrubs: A Christian Calling

to Healthcare”

Authors: Jason K. Lee, Michael Sherr and Angie Mickle

Publisher: B&H Publishing Group, 2025

About the Book: In medical care, the physical needs of patients matter deeply – but so do the spiritual and emotional

well-being of the professionals who care for them. “Scripture and Scrubs: A Christian Calling to Healthcare” by theologian Jason K. Lee, social work professor Michael E. Sherr and dean of nursing Angelia M. Mickle offers a thoughtful blend of theological insight, real-life scenarios and practical guidance to help healthcare professionals understand their role as frontline workers for the Lord. Grounded in both Scripture and clinical experience, the book encourages seasoned practitioners as well as students preparing to enter the healing professions.

Jason’s Story:

During his college years, Jason Lee learned from University of Mobile professors to “think well, love the

Bible and care for others as preparation for all of life.”

“Not only did I have great relationships with my professors, but they also instilled in me the importance of

having the Gospel be the center of all vocations including healthcare, education and religious studies,” Jason says.

In writing “Scripture and Scrubs: A Christian Calling to Healthcare,” Jason used the tools he learned early in

his academic career to answer the calling the Lord had placed on his life.

A professor who served at Cedarville University as director of the Center for Biblical Integration, Jason co-authored “Scriptures and Scrubs” to help current and future healthcare professionals navigate the trials and difficulties that come with demands of their vocation.

“If you are a Christian healthcare professional that needs encouragement for your field of ministry, this book draws on God’s wisdom in 2 Corinthians as timely help for weary souls,” said Jason.

“Scripture and Scrubs” is one of the top-ranked books in its niche and was the focus of a recent Jesus Calling podcast (jesuscalling.com/podcast).

Among Jason’s publications is the forthcoming “Submitting to Christ Together: Baptist Dogmatics Ecclesiology” set to release this year, and “The Theology of John Smyth: Puritan, Separatist, Baptist, Mennonite.”

Mary Wiley

Bachelor of Arts in English & Christian Studies ’09

Associate Publisher at B&H Publishing Group

Book: “Discovering the Bible: A Kid’s Guide to Reading and Understanding God’s Word”

Publisher: B&H Publishing Group, 2025

About the Book: “Discovering the Bible: A Kid’s Guide to Reading and Understanding God’s Word” equips children to explore

Scripture with confidence and curiosity. Designed for ages 8–12, this kid-friendly guide teaches young readers how to understand different Bible genres, ask thoughtful questions and apply God’s Word in everyday life. With memory verses, reading plans and practical tools for parents and ministry leaders, “Discovering the Bible” makes learning about God’s Word both accessible and inspiring, helping the next generation build a strong foundation of faith.

Mary’s Story:

A published author, speaker and associate publisher at B&H Publishing Group, Mary uses the skills she learned

at the University of Mobile daily.

“Through the programs at UM, I was prepared thoroughly with instruction in theology as well as how to write in a way that communicates clearly and effectively,” said Mary. “If it were not for my time at UM, I would not have discovered that writing means so much to me. My professors and peers at the university really spurred me to success.”

Through her vocation, Mary plays a key role in ensuring God’s Word reaches multitudes. It is her aim and calling to ensure the Gospel is presented accurately through the writings of her authors and extended rapidly through the production and distribution of the printed works.

“I do not take what I do lightly, and God has been so kind to allow me to serve the Kingdom in ways that I so enjoy,” Mary said.

Since her first book, “The Gospel Story” (2015) sold over one million copies, she has written “Everyday Theology: What You Believe Matters” (2020), “Life as a Christian” (2022), “Everyday Theology Bible Study for Teens” (2022), “Our Highest Good” (2024), and most recently, “Discovering the Bible for Kids,” also available as an e-book.

Mary hosts a podcast where she dives more into her book study Everyday Theology along with her own series “Questions Kids Ask” where she brings in various guest speakers for each episode.

Listen to the Everyday Theology & Questions Kids Ask podcast at marycwiley.com.

Dr. D. Scott Hildreth

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies ’91

Master of Arts in Biblical/Theological Studies ’99

Assistant Professor of Missiology, Associate

Dean of Ministry Studies, Bailey Smith Chair of

Evangelism, Southeastern Baptist Theological

Seminary

Dr. Steven A. McKinion

Master of Arts in Theological Studies ’97

Professor of Theology and Patristics, Director of

PhD and ThM Studies, John L. Dagg Chair of

Systematic Theology, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary

Book: “Serving Jesus without Burning Out: Faithful Ministry for the Long Haul”

Authors: Scott Hildreth & Steve McKinion

Publisher: B&H Publishing Group, 2025

About the Book: Whether due to emotional exhaustion, poor choices, moral failures or stress and fatigue, church leaders are experiencing high rates of burnout. In “Serving Jesus without Burning Out,” Steve McKinion and Scott Hildreth address some of the most prevalent issues facing men and women in church leadership today. In this book, the authors focus on the need for spiritual holiness and for faith leaders to be rooted in Scripture at all times. “Serving Jesus without Burning Out” helps ministers to survive – even thrive – in the challenges and blessings of Christian ministry.

Scott & Steve’s Story:

Getting to collaborate with one of your lifelong friends is something that writers, educators and thinkers dream about doing. University of Mobile graduates Scott Hildreth and Steve McKinion did just that.

The result is two popular publications: “Sharing Jesus without Freaking Out” and “Serving Jesus without

Burning Out.” The books grew out of countless conversations and a shared passion for seeing lost

people come to faith in Christ and serve the Lord throughout their lives.

As professors and colleagues at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, teaching and writing are part of their calling – and their time at UM laid the foundation.

“I still draw on the foundation of my studies under professors at the University of Mobile who pursued academic excellence but also demonstrated a pastor’s heart and a view to ministry around the world,” Steve said.

“The teaching that I received at UM allowed me to be a better professor to my students. I am so grateful to have had such enriching relationships at that point in my life,” Scott said.

Both are using their gifts as communicators to speak specifically to church leaders, encouraging ministers to thrive in the challenges and blessings of Christian ministry. In “Serving Jesus without Burning Out,” they address some of the issues church leaders face and show how to combat them through the Word.

Scott has several published works including “Together on God’s Mission: How Southern Baptists Cooperate to Fulfill the Great Commission,” “A Short Guide to Evangelism and Missions,” and the children’s book “God is Great, God is Good.”

Steve’s publications include “Words, Imagery, and the Mystery of Christ: A Reconstruction of Cyril of

Alexandria’s Christology,” “Life and Practice in the Early Church,” “Ancient Christian Commentary on

Scripture: Isaiah 1-39,” and “The Person and Work of Jesus Christ.”

Buy the Books at universityofmobilestore.com!

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.