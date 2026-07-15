Master Your Next Steps

Workers with graduate degrees have the lowest unemployment rates and highest earnings.

– U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2024

Something remarkable is happening at the University of Mobile.

Across every season of life, adults are returning to UM with a desire to grow, step into new possibilities and follow where God is leading next. Whether it’s a long-held dream finally taking shape or a new direction just beginning to unfold, UM’s expanded graduate programs provide a Christ-centered place to deepen skills and move confidently into the future God is preparing.

Many professionals reach a point where they sense it’s time to grow.

Whether that means advancing in your career, shifting directions or building new expertise for the work God has placed in your hands, you realize the next step requires deeper knowledge and preparation. This is often the moment when continuing your education makes the most difference.

They want to take the next step.

Recognizing this need, UM developed graduate programs to serve leaders across a wide range of callings. What began as a single master’s program in 1984 has grown to nearly 30 master’s and doctoral degrees spanning business, education, ministry, leadership, healthcare and the arts, with more being added each year.

But they want more than a degree.

Today’s graduate students are seeking growth that transforms their skills, their calling and their impact. That positions UM’s graduate programs in a sweet spot – providing not only relevant, quality academic programs taught from a Christian worldview, but also a Christ-centered community where faculty mentor and support graduate students in their journey. The combination equips men and women to serve in a variety of fields for the glory of God and the good of the world.

Where is God leading you next?

Every journey toward growth begins with a single step. Explore UM’s graduate program offerings and find the degree that can help you take your next step with purpose, confidence and a heart for God’s Kingdom.

Alabama School of the Arts

• Master of Arts in Worship Leadership & Theology

• Master of Arts in Musical Theatre

• Master of Music in Performance – Piano

• Master of Music in Performance – Vocal

• Doctor of Musical Arts – Vocal Performance

College of Arts & Sciences

• Master of Arts in Counseling & Family Therapy

• Master of Arts in Human Services Counseling

• Master of Arts in History with education concentration

• Master of Arts in English with education concentration

• Master of Arts in Humanities

• Master of Arts in Creative Practice

School of Christian Studies

• Master of Arts in Biblical & Theological Studies

• Master of Arts in Worship Leadership & Theology

Grace Pilot School of Business

• Master of Business Administration

• Master of Science in Leadership & Communication

School of Education

• Alternative Master of Arts in Education (early childhood or elementary)

• Master of Education in Instructional Design and Technology (non-certification)

School of Nursing

• Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner

• Master of Science in Nursing Leadership

• Post-Master APRN Certificate

• Nurse Educator Certificate

• Post-Master Certificate – Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

• Doctor of Nursing Practice

School of Health & Sports Science

• Master of Athletic Training

School of Nurse Anesthesia

• Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice

Why Earn a Grad Degree?

• Career Advancement – Prepare for leadership and specialized roles.

• Higher Earning Potential – Often 20% or more over a lifetime.

• Greater Job Security – Increased stability and lower unemployment rates.

• Skill Development & Specialization – Deeper knowledge for complex and changing fields.

• Professional Networking – Connect with peers, mentors and industry leaders.

• Flexibility & Career Pivoting – Change careers or expand current roles.

• Fulfillment & Purpose – Clarify calling, integrate faith and refine direction.

Who Are UM’s Grad Students?

They are adult learners: 72% are age 25+

They work while they learn: 77% are employed while pursuing their degree.

They move at their own pace: 45% take full class loads and 55% take fewer courses per semester.

They are motivated professionals: 99% say they are pursuing graduate studies to advance their careers, and 97% report full-time employment after earning their master’s.

Faith shapes their calling: 80% develop a deeper commitment to Christian service.

They think long term: 1 in 5 master’s students plan to pursue doctoral degrees.

They value their UM experience: 99.5% express satisfaction with their program and preparation.

(Insights from 2020–2024 Surveys)

The first graduating class in the Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice program achieved a perfect 100% first-time pass rate on the National Certification Exam.

Master of Athletic Training classes of 2024 & 2025 had 100% pass rates on the board certification exam.

The School of Education reports a 100% pass rate on the edTPA and 100% job placement for graduates of the Alternative Master of Arts in Education in early childhood or elementary education.

The School of Christian Studies Master of Arts in Biblical & Theological Studies is among the top 10 most affordable online master’s in religious studies in America.

#1 Nursing Program in Alabama. (RegisteredNursing.org).

Get Started Now!

Thinking about grad school? There’s no need to wait – you can start most programs any semester. View programs and apply at umobile.edu/graduate.

Tip for UM Alumni:

It’s easy to pick up where you left off! Your UM transcript is already on file!

Graduate students at faith-based universities say their studies deepen both knowledge and spiritual identity. Over 60% reported growth in faith.

— Journal of Faith in the Academic Profession, 2021