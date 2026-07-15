Q&A with Celia Wallace College of Health Professions Dean Jessica Garner

Dr. Jessica Garner didn’t always know she wanted to be a nurse, but God did.

“Nursing became a backup path when I began to feel that my first career goal might be out of reach. Looking back, I can clearly see God’s hand in that decision. While I may not have known where the journey would lead, He certainly did,” said Garner.

As dean of the Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, graduate dean of the School of Nursing and assistant professor of nursing, Garner is shaping the next generation of nurse leaders through her passion for nursing education by preparing them to be confident and skilled in the demanding healthcare industry.

Q. What is your professional background?

A. I earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, a Master of Science in Nursing as a family nurse practitioner and a Doctor of Nursing Practice.

I began my nursing career in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit at Mobile Infirmary, where I worked night shifts while completing my master’s degree. After becoming a family nurse practitioner, I joined a pulmonary and critical care practice, caring for patients with complex acute and chronic illnesses. That role was both challenging and deeply rewarding, allowing me to develop advanced clinical skills while caring for some of the sickest patients.

I joined the University of Mobile School of Nursing faculty in 2019 and continued practicing in pulmonary and critical care on a part-time basis until we welcomed our first child.

In addition to my academic role, my husband, who is also a nurse practitioner, and I opened The Recovery Room, a boutique wellness spa in Mobile, with another local family in 2010. I continue to serve in a limited clinical capacity there, which allows me to maintain my licensure and stay connected to patient care while bringing current clinical experience into the classroom.

Q. Why did you choose to study and teach in this field?

A. I have never felt more confident in my calling than when caring for others as a nurse. Throughout every stage of my career — from bedside nursing to advanced practice and now academia — I have experienced God’s faithful guidance. It is a tremendous privilege to care for patients, and it is equally rewarding to prepare the next generation of nurses to provide compassionate, evidence-based care.

My passion for teaching grew during my own nurse practitioner education. I had exceptional mentors who equipped me not only with knowledge but also with the confidence to succeed. After graduation, I noticed that many of my colleagues, despite being well prepared academically, struggled with the confidence to step into the provider role. That experience sparked my desire to become an educator. Helping students discover their confidence and become skilled, compassionate healthcare professionals is one of the most fulfilling parts of my work.

Q. Why should a prospective student choose to study in your program at UM?

A. The University of Mobile School of Nursing offers an experience that is truly exceptional. As a smaller university, we provide each student with an extraordinary level of personal attention, mentorship and support. That individualized investment is evident at every level of our nursing programs and makes a meaningful difference as students pursue some of the most rigorous and demanding degrees in higher education.

Our faculty are deeply committed to helping students succeed — not only academically and professionally, but personally and spiritually as well. We strive to prepare graduates who are clinically excellent, compassionate caregivers and servant leaders. Students can be confident that they will be challenged, encouraged and supported throughout their journey by faculty who genuinely know them, invest in them and faithfully pray for them.

The University of Mobile offers nursing programs for every step of your journey. From associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate, students can grow professionally, academically and spiritually without leaving the community that called them here.

Q. We say our students are “Designed for More.” What does that mean to you?

A. There are thousands of nursing programs graduating nurses every year, but employers consistently recognize that a University of Mobile nurse is different. Being “Designed for More” means our students are prepared to do more than simply perform skills or fulfill the responsibilities of a job — they are equipped to lead, serve and provide compassionate care that reflects the hands and feet of Jesus.

As faculty, we challenge our students to pursue excellence in every aspect of their development. We mentor them to understand that nursing is not just a profession; it is a calling and an opportunity to impact the lives of others. Through intentional coaching and relationship-building, we help students recognize their God-given potential and prepare them to meet the evolving demands of healthcare with competence, confidence and compassion. Being “Designed for More” means our graduates leave prepared not only to practice nursing at a high level but to transform the communities and patients they serve.

Q. What do you believe sets UM apart from other institutions?

A. One thing many people outside of higher education may not realize is that every university has different priorities. At the University of Mobile, our greatest academic priority is teaching and student success. That commitment to excellence creates an environment where faculty are encouraged to invest deeply in their students, both inside and outside the classroom.

That is one of the reasons I choose to teach at the University of Mobile. I value being part of an institution where relationships matter, where students are known by name and where faculty have the opportunity to mentor as well as educate. Coupled with our Christ-centered mission, this focus allows us to prepare graduates who are not only highly competent in their professions but also people of character, integrity and service.

At the heart of what I do is the belief that we have a responsibility to graduate exceptional nurses who are prepared to practice with excellence, lead with integrity and make a meaningful difference in healthcare.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um-info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.