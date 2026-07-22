Record 412 Students Gather at University of Mobile for Super Summer Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – “We don’t need to be afraid about sharing our faith,” said 13-year-old Paisley Welch of First Baptist Church of Hazel Green, Alabama. “I want to have a good base on how to be a leader and to lead in the Christian faith.”

That’s why she and a record-breaking 412 middle and high school students from 34 churches across Alabama and beyond were on the University of Mobile campus July 13-17 for Super Summer Alabama 2026, a discipleship camp sponsored by Alabama Baptist Students, the student ministry arm of the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions (ALSBOM).

Super Summer Alabama is for students who want an opportunity to grow in their faith and go deeper in their knowledge of the Lord and His Word, said camp director Josh Meadows.

“Their passion for the Lord is intense and is growing every time we gather together here,” Meadows said.

Growing Leaders for a Lifetime of Faith

Pastors and youth leaders, called “deans,” lead color-coded “schools” of students. Each of the nine schools has a different focus. For example: Red School is studying the Bible from Genesis to Revelation; Silver School focuses on apologetics with topics such as Forming a Gospel-Driven World View, Review of False Religions, the Existence of God, and the Reliability of Scripture; while Green School covers the doctrines of God focusing on spiritual disciplines, disciple making and evangelism.

The University of Mobile’s Worship Collective student ensemble leads daily worship with messages from Cody Hale, lead pastor of The Orchard Church in Collierville, Tennessee.

Monday night’s message from 1 John challenged students to seek the Truth and determine if they are living in the light or darkness.

Matthew Jacobs, senior pastor of Elkdale Baptist Church in Selma, is dean of the Red School.

“Super Summer Alabama allows our students to have a deeper grounding and understanding of their faith that prepares them for adulthood and college,” said Jacobs.

Now in his fourth year as a camp leader, Jacobs said he looks forward to camp as much as students do.

“I love seeing students ‘get it’ and the light goes on. It lays a foundation they can build on when they go home.”

Students who attend Super Summer Alabama on the university campus, then later enroll at the University of Mobile, are eligible for a $2,000 UM Visit Scholarship. Students who attend all nine components of the Super Summer Alabama program are eligible for a $4,000 Super Summer Scholarship at UM and will have met requirements for the freshman course “Introduction to Christian Worldview.”

A Campus Committed to Kingdom Leadership

Each summer, the University of Mobile welcomes thousands of middle and high school students through Christian camps and conferences, including the Southern Baptist Convention’s MFuge camps operated by Lifeway and Super Summer Alabama operated by ALSBOM. Hosting these ministry experiences reflects the university’s commitment to helping the next generation grow in faith and discover God’s calling.

University of Mobile President said, “At the University of Mobile, we believe God has designed every student for a purpose. Super Summer Alabama gives these young men and women an opportunity to grow as disciples, discover God’s calling and return home ready to make an impact for Christ. We are grateful for our partnership with Alabama Baptists in investing in the next generation of Kingdom leaders.”

Tim Adams, UM’s vice president for student development and collegiate athletics, said what excites him most about hosting Super Summer at the University of Mobile is that “our campus becomes more than a place of higher education; it becomes a place where the next generation encounters Christ.

“There is nothing more encouraging than seeing hundreds of students gather to worship, study God’s Word, and discover His calling on their lives,” Adams continued. “Our prayer is that every student leaves this week knowing Jesus more deeply and that churches across Alabama recognizing that the University of Mobile exists to partner with them in developing Kingdom leaders for the glory of God.”

For more information about Super Summer Alabama, visit supersummer.alstudents.org.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.