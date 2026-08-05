University of Mobile Invites Pastors and Ministry Leaders to Christ-Centered Preaching Workshop

MOBILE, Ala. – Pastors and ministry leaders across the Gulf Coast are invited to join the University of Mobile and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary for the Practices of Christ-Centered Preaching Workshop, a one-day event designed to strengthen and equip those called to faithfully proclaim God’s Word.

Taking place Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, on the University of Mobile campus, the workshop will provide practical instruction, biblical encouragement and opportunities for fellowship as pastors and ministry leaders seek to grow in the ministry of preaching.

Through teaching, guided discussion and interaction with experienced preachers, participants will explore biblical preaching and address the challenges of communicating Scripture with clarity, conviction and faithfulness.

The workshop will feature two respected voices in theological education and pastoral ministry: Jason Allen, president of Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and H. B. Charles Jr., lead pastor of Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida.

Whether participants have been preaching for decades or are just beginning their ministry journey, the Practices of Christ-Centered Preaching Workshop will offer practical tools, theological depth and biblical wisdom to help ministry leaders proclaim Christ through every passage of Scripture.

The workshop is also open to those who teach God’s Word in settings like adult Bible studies, women’s ministry, student ministry and other teaching ministries.

To learn more and register, visit preachingandpreachers.org.

Event Details

Practices of Christ-Centered Preaching Workshop

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026

8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Dorsett Auditorium

University of Mobile

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.