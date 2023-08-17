Standing Tall: Amanda Carmichael

Amanda Carmichael

Private Music Instructor

Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance ’19

I was challenged by my teachers, and instructed by the Lord, to pursue Vocal Performance as my major. After my surgeries, when I did not know what was next, the Lord reminded me of my time at UM. The encouragement and support I received pushed me then, and it has pushed me now.

“I never thought that this would be what the Lord had planned for me. No one plans on having double below-knee amputations, but I am blessed beyond measure. I am thankful that the Lord has allowed me to stand tall during it all,” says private music instructor Amanda Carmichael, a 2019 graduate of the University of Mobile.

Since graduating from UM in 2019, Amanda experienced many life changes. In July of 2019, she had double below-knee amputations due to issues from a congenital deformity. Yet, all that Amanda accomplished during her recovery was truly remarkable.

Due to a lack of practical resources while trying to prep for the operation, she authored a book, “Standing Tall,” which offers useful tips and advice from amputees for those entering the amputee community.

“Standing Tall” is filled with the stories and tips from 14 amputees across the world, explains how prosthetics are made, offers advice for those supporting an amputee in their journey, and is concluded with amputee-focused charities in the US, UK, and Australia.

Amanda also started her own music studio.

“Because of the support shown to me in ASOTA, I have ventured into private music teaching. I incorporate what style of teachings I received from UM into my own teaching and have seen the fruit of it,” Amanda says.

She offers more than 25 voice and piano lessons weekly with her student’s aging between 6 and 35 years old.

“When someone is passionate about a subject it naturally translates into their teaching. I witnessed at UM that this plays a large role into effective learning. I enjoy teaching as it serves as a mentoring platform in congruency with building a musical education,” Amanda says.

Currently, Amanda is still pursuing opera and music by attending graduate school in York, England. The program will conclude September 2023, and she intends on staying in the UK for the foreseeable future to pursue music-related ventures.

Q. What are some of the most important things you gained from your UM experience?

A. When I look at my time at UM, the first thing that grips my attention is the relationships that were formed there. Most of my closest friendships were born through my time at UM. Additionally, the professional friendships grown between teacher and student have had a lasting impact on me. My teachers were not only high caliber in credentials, talent, and teaching capabilities, but also genuine in their concerns, kind in their words, and encouraging and challenging in their assigned tasks. I highly respect the teachers I had and am thankful the Lord put them in my life.

Q. How did studying at UM lead you to where you are now?

A. Attending the University of Mobile truly changed the trajectory of my entire life. My plan was to attend college and study international business; however, during my time at UM it became evident that I could sing opera, a talent so hidden even I had no idea I was capable of it!

Q. What have you been up to since leaving UM? List some career highlights or accomplishments.

A. In addition to having my own music studio and writing my own book, I performed with Birmingham Opera’s “Opera Shots,” which was the first time singing publicly with my prosthetic legs. Also, I was asked to sing in a pre-concert for Irish soprano Ailish Tynan, and did so with Grammy award-winning pianist and accompanist, Christopher Glynn. Currently, my main focus and priority has been my graduate studies.

Q. What did you like most about UM? What advice would you give to UM students?

A. As a freshman there is pressure to know exactly what your strengths and passions are and what vocational options you have as a result. It is okay not to know. I remember coming to a cross-roads about which pathway to study during my freshman year. I spoke with multiple faculty members from different departments, and each was generous with their time and guidance. Your professors desire to see you not just succeed, but truly flourish. They help you to find the right fit. UM offers a wide selection of focused-study options. Within each option is an academic track designed to equip you with the knowledge and skill required to take on a job in that field with confidence.