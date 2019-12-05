College Life: Resolutions for Spring Semester

My first semester here as a freshman at the University of Mobile has been amazing! I have had the opportunity to both meet and learn from so many incredible people. My Christian faith has grown to become so much stronger than it was prior to being here on this campus and has been further nourished by both our Christ-centered teachings and Christ-minded professors. I have been openly welcomed into the fold of a tightly knit circle of friends, who I will most definitely be missing over Christmas Break.

With this semester slowly winding to a close and a new year quickly approaching, I decided it was time to make some resolutions! Coming to college as a freshman, I had made a short list of goals, but with a bit more experience under my belt, I thought it would be smart to try and uphold these four, simple resolutions going into the 2020 school year.

1. Keep God First

Before I ever arrived on campus, and even after I started my journey at the University of Mobile, I made it a point to be more faithful with my prayer life. Getting in-touch with the Lord every day was extremely important to me and had such a huge impact on my life. For the first few months I lived on campus, I could feel this overwhelming sense of peace that I knew was from the Lord. I enjoyed being still and resting in Him as I prayed to my God. Going into 2020, I want to further my Christian walk by being more dedicated to my devotionals and making it a point to get into the Word at least once a day. College can be such a stressful period of life, but with the Lord as your center point, everything becomes so much easier.

2. Seek Out Opportunities

It was such an amazing blessing being able to intern as a first semester freshman this year. I had the opportunity to volunteer in the university’s marketing department and was able to learn skills and complete assignments that will prepare me for my future career. Going into 2020, I want to continue to go outside my comfort zone and seek out more fun opportunities. One of my goals is to try and become a Ram Rush Leader, because I would absolutely love to be able to introduce incoming freshman to the college I have fallen in love with!

3. Seek Out Fellowship with Friends

College is not all about schooling and homework. Every now and then, you need to give yourself a break and go recharge by doing something fun and enjoyable. Spending time with friends is always great. Whether you go to the mall, hang out in Bedsole Commons, or just chill in one of the dorms; time spent in fellowship with friends cannot be beaten. Going into 2020, I want to be able to hang out with my friends more and continue to grow closer to them. I also want to continue to push myself to meet new people, which, as an introvert, has never been my strong suit!

4. Complete Homework in a Timely Manner

I know I just said that college isn’t all schooling and homework, and it’s not, but it’s still a pretty decently sized chunk! In high school, I was really good with getting my assignments done either slightly before or at an appropriate time on the due date. I quite don’t know what happened, but since starting college, I have picked up some unhealthy procrastination tendencies! Going into 2020, I want to return to my old, healthy high school habits of finishing homework quickly and efficiently. I don’t want to breeze through all my assignments and turn-in poorly structured work, I want to put effort into everything I produce, but I do want to finish tasks in a timely fashion so I can have more time to do other, more enjoyable things!

Hopefully, I’ll be able to stick to and uphold these simple resolutions. I know, that if I dedicate myself to them, I’m bound to have an amazing second semester!