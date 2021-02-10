Meet your admissions counselor – Victoria Carroll

“I want students to know that they can come to me with anything. I want them to have the same experience I had. I want them to leave feeling like they received a great education and have become closer in their relationship with Christ,” said Victoria Carroll, an admissions counselor at the University of Mobile.

Victoria graduated from UM in 2012 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. She then went on to get her master’s from UM in Higher Education, Leadership and Policy.

Throughout her time at UM, she had many people that changed her life. Professors invested in her academically, friends cared for her truly and mentors poured into her spiritually. She wants to make sure other students have the same opportunities she did.

“My job is to walk students through the whole process of enrollment. Where you want to be for the next four years is a big decision, and I want to make the process as smooth as possible for all of my students! Building relationships with them throughout the recruitment process and then seeing them in the halls, having fun at events and doing well in classes reiterates for me that UM isn’t just a college; it truly is a home,” said Victoria.

Victoria knew the moment she stepped on to campus that she was meant to be at UM. She says that having a great college experience means getting involved and, thankfully, UM has plenty of opportunities for that.

“When you decide to make UM your home, get involved. Go to events, meet new people and serve in a local church, even if it seems scary at first. You’re not just here to get a piece of paper and leave. We want you to be prepared for the ‘real world’ in every way. The people here truly care for you and want you to succeed.”