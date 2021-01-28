Meet Your UM Admissions Counselor – Breanna Steiner

Breanna Steiner’s favorite part of her job is helping parents and students find a way to see the warmth and peace she experienced as a University of Mobile student.

As an admissions counselor, Breanna aids students and parents in navigating the college admission process.

“I once had a conversation with a mother about her son who was interested in UM. However, they had written it off, thinking financially it wouldn’t be possible. Thankfully, one of the students I have been recruiting told the mom, ‘Just call Breanna! I know she will be able to help!’ The mom reached out to me and I was able to walk her through the admission process and show her scholarship opportunities. By the end of the conversation, the mom was so encouraged and ended up scheduling a private tour so her son could see the campus.” said Breanna.

“All it took was having that initial conversation for her to see that we would do anything to help her son become a part of our UM family!”

Visiting a college campus is a must when finding your home for the next four years, says Breanna. If you’re not sure what to study, UM admissions counselors and professors can help you learn about the different opportunities that are available.

“I knew UM was a place I would not only be challenged academically, but spiritually as well. There’s a sense of community from faculty and staff to current students. Even during the toughest times in my life, everyone made me feel so welcome, and I felt at home on campus,” said Breanna.

“I love this university and I love its purpose. In a world that is constantly redefining truth, UM has remained steadfast in the truth of Jesus. College is not as scary as you think, especially at UM. You’ll have professors who become mentors, roommates and classmates who become best friends, and a campus that becomes your home away from home.”