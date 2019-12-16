Word of the Year 2020

This is the year to practice a new kind of resolution.

A resolution that doesn’t leave you feeling defeated or like a failure. A resolution that highlights any and all amounts of growth.

A word of the year resolution is a word that you choose to adopt as yours for the entire year, a word that you want to embody more this year.

By picking one word that you want to focus on for the year, you are giving yourself a broad spectrum and plenty of room for growth and you leave yourself grace for when you fall short in your resolution, because one bad day – doesn’t equal a bad year.

So instead of making your New Year’s resolution, “Go to the gym 5 times a week,” make your word of the year, “healthy.” So, when you do go to the gym 5 times a week, you are being healthy! And when you slip up and miss an entire week but notice that your lifestyle is much healthier than it has ever been – you can still rejoice in growth.

University of Mobile students are already thinking about their word of the year. Here are a couple of their responses:

Surrender | The word I’ve chosen for this year is “surrender.” I imagine myself standing before the Lord with my hands completely open, not grasping onto anything but Him. This year I want to open up my hands to everything and anything that the Lord has for me while at the same time surrendering anything that will be a hindrance in pursuing Him. This year I want to surrender control and fear. This year I want to live my life in daily surrender to the Lord. – Laiken Gendregske, senior, Theology major

Wait | This past year of my life has been full of so many scary and unexpected changes. I have a tendency to get really anxious and full of panic, and my first instinct when things have gone awry is to try to control it. My fists grab hold of whatever is new and overwhelming and try to make it shrink, and when it doesn’t go away, I feel even more overwhelmed than before. This next year, I’m challenging myself to “wait” in the Lord. So much has changed for me and my family this year, and I’m positive that these changes will continue to grow and surprise us. But I’m trying to shift my instinct from being one of panic to one of waiting. When the world around me seems to crumble, I want to stand firm on the rock of my salvation. He will never let me down. I will wait for Him to show me where to go instead of running headfirst, blindly into the storm. – AnnaKate Burleson, sophomore, English major

Intentional | I would have to say my word would be “intentional.” I want to be intentional in community both on and off campus. I want to be intentional to myself. I want to be intentional in how I do things such as my schoolwork, extracurriculars, work, and relationships. I want to be vulnerable with people and really express my joys and troubles with people. This has been something I have had difficulties with – just being open and intentional to make my relationships deeper. I want to be intentional in my time in the Bible and prayer; I need to dedicate more time and focus to this and I can only do that through being intentional in what prioritize. So intentional is my word to lead me in deeper relationship with God and others. – Charlie Gessner, junior, Intercultural Studies major

Exuberant | I want to go through this year without grieving about the difficulties of school and all of the things that I have to do. I want to go through school and all the upcoming activities with joy an excitement for the future. – Evan Bell, sophomore, Theology major

So, what’s your word of the year?