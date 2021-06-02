Q&A with UM Alumnus & Instructor Dwayne Norman

University of Mobile graduate and Center for Christian Calling instructor Dr. Dwayne Norman is passionate about preaching the Word and making disciples of Jesus Christ. It’s something he has been blessed to do in the local church for the past 25 years and, for the last 11 years, through teaching at his alma mater. We asked Norman about his UM connections, and why he enjoys teaching at a university where professors make it a point to know their students.

Q: Tell us your University of Mobile story.

A: The Lord brought me and my future bride, Mandy Drews, to the University of Mobile in the Fall of 1996 as students. We both graduated from UM in the Spring of 2000. The faculty and staff made an indelible mark upon our lives during those days. It’s not an overstatement to say God used UM to change our lives. So, when I was asked to serve as an adjunct instructor for UM in 2010, it was truly a no-brainer for me! I pray the Lord allows me to pour into UM students in the same way we were poured into by the faculty and staff in those days.

Q: What is your background?

A: I hold a Bachelor of Arts in religion from the University of Mobile, a Master of Divinity with biblical languages from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Ministry in pastoral work from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. I have served in ministry for 25 years, including 18 as a senior pastor.

Q: What do you typically teach?

A: I have the privilege of teaching CST 321 Mission and Message of Jesus. I enjoy teaching this class for two basic reasons. First, I enjoy teaching it because of the content. Being able to teach others about the life, mission and message of Jesus Christ is a great joy for me. Second, I enjoy teaching the class because of the students themselves. Since it is a required class at UM, I am privileged to interact with various students studying across various disciplines. I love corresponding with my students and getting to know more about them and their future endeavors.