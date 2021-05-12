Q&A with UM School of Education Faculty: Kimberly Williams

School has always been one of Kimberly Williams’ favorite places – which is important, since she spent 23 years as a student in a classroom! Those years as a student led her to a career at the front of the classroom, where she has served as a teacher, reading and instructional specialist, and principal. Now, she brings her real-world perspective to the classes she teaches as an adjunct instructor in the School of Education at the University of Mobile. We asked Williams why she considers education to be one of the most rewarding careers in our society, and how a university where students are known prepares them to succeed in the classroom and in life.

Q: Why should someone choose to major in education?

A: Education is one of the most rewarding careers in our society; one teacher can positively impact the lives of thousands of students and their families. The University of Mobile has a rich tradition of preparing future teachers to change the world … one student at a time! As a school principal, I always look forward to hosting UM students on campus, due to their professionalism and eagerness to learn. Upon graduation, University of Mobile School of Education students are well-equipped to enter the classroom and are excellent candidates for employment.

Q: What is your background?

A: I am completing my second year as an adjunct teacher in the UM School of Education. I earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in early childhood education from Auburn University and the University of South Alabama. I also earned a specialist and doctoral degree in educational leadership from South Alabama; and just in case that wasn’t enough time in school, I have spent 20+ years in the K-12 educational setting. I have served as a kindergarten and third grade teacher, a reading specialist, K-12 instructional specialist, and assistant principal. For the past four years, I have served as principal in Saraland City Schools’ Early Education Center, which serves around 500 kindergarten and first grade students. I am honored to work with the best group of early childhood educators in the state!

Q: Why do you choose to teach at the University of Mobile?

A: I am thankful for the opportunity to teach at the University of Mobile. I have taught a variety of different classes and enjoy getting to know the students. I hope that my school-based experience and professional knowledge provide students with real expectations for life in a K-12 classroom and equip them with pedagogy to be successful educators. The small part I play in preparing them for their future is rewarding on a professional and personal level.