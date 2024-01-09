70th Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Featured at University of Mobile Leadership Banquet April 6

MOBILE, Ala. – Mike Pompeo, the 70th United States Secretary of State who also served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency, is the featured speaker at the 17th University of Mobile Leadership Banquet on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Tickets are available now at umobile.edu/banquet for the Christian university’s main fundraising event of the year. The evening will feature entertainment by students and faculty from the university’s Alabama School of the Arts. The UM Leadership Banquet begins with a VIP reception at 5:15 p.m. with banquet starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center.

Tickets and sponsorships are available now at umobile.edu/banquet

About Mike Pompeo

Michael R. Pompeo served as the 70th Secretary of State of the United States and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Pompeo was elected to four terms in Congress representing the Fourth District of Kansas. He graduated first in his class from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1986 and served as a cavalry officer in the U.S. Army, leading troops patrolling the Iron Curtain. He left the military in 1991, then graduated from Harvard Law School, having served as an editor of the Harvard Law Review. For almost a decade he led two manufacturing businesses in south central Kansas – first in the aerospace industry and then making energy drilling and production equipment.

In 2010 he ran for Congress and was re-elected three more times to represent south central Kansas. He served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency and was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as America’s 70th Secretary of State. As the nation’s most senior diplomat in the Trump Administration and President Trump’s chief negotiator, Pompeo helped craft U.S. foreign policy.

His New York Times bestselling book was released in January 2023. “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love,” includes stories from his time as Secretary of State and CIA Director.

Pompeo and his wife, Susan, have one son, Nick, and daughter-in-law, Rachel. The Pompeos dedicated many volunteer hours to their home church, including teaching 5th grade Sunday School and his time as a church deacon.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

