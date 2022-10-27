University of Mobile Announces Alumni Hall of Fame Honorees

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announced four honorees for the first annual Alumni Hall of Fame on Oct. 21 during the UM Jazz Band Concert, Stormy Weather, in Ram Hall.

The University of Mobile Alumni Hall of Fame honors exceptional alumni who have excelled in their fields while embodying the mission and values of the Christ-centered university. Through their lives and accomplishments, these honorees represent the fulfillment of the hopes and dreams of the founders of Mobile College, now the University of Mobile.

“We are excited to honor these individuals for their success both during and after their time at the University of Mobile,” says Allie Ratcliff, director of alumni programs and community engagement.

Alumni were invited to nominate their peers to be voted on for the Alumni Hall of Fame. Nominations were reviewed by a committee from the UM Alumni Board, and recipients were chosen by a panel representing alumni, faculty and staff.

Since the University of Mobile was chartered on December 12, 1961, more than 14,000 graduates have taken their Christ-centered college experience into the world and made it a better place.

This year’s University of Mobile Alumni Hall of Fame inductees are:

Charlie Brown, Class of 1979 and 2014

Brown received a Bachelor of Arts in religion in 1979 from Mobile College and Master of Arts in marriage and family counseling from the University of Mobile in 2014. He is a Licensed Professional Counselor and owns NuView Counseling in Mobile.

“Anyone who has met Charlie is a better person because of it. He has impacted countless lives, not only through his counseling career but through his many relationships outside of work, too. Charlie represents the University of Mobile in an outstanding manner, we are so proud to call him one of our own. We are thankful for Charlie and his wife, Mary, and their ongoing support and love for the university,” the nomination read.

Katie Allred, Class of 2012

Allred received a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems from the University of Mobile in 2012 and master’s degree from the University of Florida in 2014. She lives in Tennessee and currently works for Meta as Partner Management Lead, while also teaching for the University of Florida as an adjunct professor. She is the founder of ChurchCommunications.com, an online community for church leaders. Allred has taught for the University of Mobile as an assistant professor of marketing and software development. She also served as the faculty director for the Good Work Agency, a student-run agency at UM that provides marketing services for churches and nonprofits.

Addison Garner, Class of 2014

Garner received her bachelor’s degree in musical theater from the University of Mobile in 2014. She is currently on national tour with the Broadway musical, Hairspray, starring as Velma Von Tussle. Garner has worked as an actress across the globe for both Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Lines. During her time as a student, she served as the 2012 Miss University of Mobile.

David Tuyo, Class of 2000

Dr. David Tuyo II lives in California with his family and serves as the President/CEO of University Credit Union, a billion-dollar financial institution based in Los Angeles. Tuyo’s education includes a DBA from California Southern University, an MBA from Mississippi State University and a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Mobile. He and his wife, Amber, have been married for 21 years and have two children, Alexis (17) and Trey (15).

As a student, Tuyo was the University of Mobile’s first individual National Champion in golf.

“My time at the University of Mobile was critical in defining my character and my relationship with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The blessings of abundance at UM included meeting lifelong friends, an unparalleled student experience and education, and included several mentors, from Hall of Fame Coach Terry Hopper to many of my professors and peers,” Tuyo said.

