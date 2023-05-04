UM Students Inducted Into Delta Mu Delta Honor Society

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile inducted students to the business honor society, Delta Mu Delta, on April 27.

Delta Mu Delta is an international honor society for students who meet the high academic standards required for membership. Candidates for undergraduate membership must have completed half the coursework for the degree and have a minimum 3.25 GPA. Inductees must rank in the top 20% of their class and completed a minimum of 24 hours in residence.

Chapter members have opportunities to earn scholarships and access to a network of current and alumni members from over 300 chapters in nine countries.

Graduate students must have completed at least half of the credit hours for their graduate degree with a 3.6 GPA or higher.

The 2023 Delta Mu Delta inductees at the University of Mobile are below:

Front Row (L to R): Emily Hatcher, Abigail Thibodaux, Savanna Naugher, Steffany Bermudez, Guilherme Lopes, Miguel Pereira, Adam Cooke, Christopher Erskine, Luke Kilgore

Back Row (L to R): Mikayla Hintz, Morgan Hill, Gonzalo Pozo, Travis Grimes, Jacob Rehbine, Nicole Everman, Claire Worth

