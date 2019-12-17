Dr. Audrey Eubanks Retires from University of Mobile after 38 years

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announced that Dr. Audrey Eubanks, professor of education and former vice president for academic affairs, has retired effective Dec. 14.



Her 38 years of dedicated service was celebrated at the university with a reception in her honor on Dec. 12, attended by current faculty and staff as well as many previous faculty members.

Eubanks served as vice president for academic affairs from 1989-2017, when she stepped down to once again serve in the classroom in the School of Education. She began her career at the University of Mobile in 1982 as an assistant professor of early childhood and elementary education. In 1987, Eubanks was promoted to associate professor of education, chair of the department and director of graduate studies. She was promoted from associate professor to professor in 1991. During her tenure at the University of Mobile, she contributed significantly to the growth and success of the institution.

Dr. Lonnie Burnett, University of Mobile president, honored Eubanks at fall commencement on Dec. 14 as she carried the ceremonial mace and received a standing ovation. “I personally believe the highest honor you can be paid is when someone says, ‘The place was better because you have been there,’ and that is the case for Dr. Eubanks.”

Dr. Eubanks graduated with her Bachelor of Science in education, Master of Science in Education and Doctorate in Education from the University of Southern Mississippi.

